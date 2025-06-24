Click to Skip Ad
iOS 26 beta 2 changes: Here’s everything new on your iPhone

Published Jun 24th, 2025 9:10AM EDT
iOS 26 Lock Screen on iPhone 16 Pro Max
Image: José Adorno for BGR

After a couple of weeks, Apple finally released iOS 26 beta 2 to developers. While users shouldn’t expect too much from this build, since Apple typically starts making big changes with beta 3, this update still brings several improvements. With that in mind, BGR has gathered all the changes included in iOS 26 beta 2, along with what Apple is preparing for later this fall.

General stability and battery draining: The most noticeable change in iOS 26 beta 2 is that it’s much more stable. While a few bugs remain, overall usability has significantly improved. The iPhone also no longer overheats during simple tasks.

Recovery Assistant: Apple is introducing a new way to recover your iPhone from software issues. Instead of needing a Mac to factory reset after a faulty update, the Recovery Assistant might fix the problem before you even need to plug your iPhone into a Mac.

iOS 26 beta Control Center on iPhone 16 Pro MaxImage source: José Adorno for BGR

New ringtone: Apple has added a new ringtone for iOS 26. It’s now available in beta 2, so developers can check out the new option when receiving calls.

Visual changes: The wallpaper blur in Control Center is more noticeable, unknown messages now appear with a blue badge, and Safari has tweaked its UI with an improved “More” button in the bottom right corner.

Wallet improvements: iOS 26’s order tracking feature is now live in beta 2. A new option lets Siri scan your Mail app to find all your orders.

New Apple Music widget: iOS 26 beta 2 adds a new Live Radio widget.

iOS 26 beta 2 brings another secret to life

iPhone 17 Air USB-C port on new dummy unitImage source: AppleTrack/YouTube

Finally, MacWorld‘s Filipe Espósito discovered in iOS 26 beta 2 code that Apple is using a new resolution for its wallpapers. This unknown display size aligns with other rumors about the iPhone 17 Air.

With that, this beta confirms the existence of a new iPhone coming later this fall. Unfortunately, it also suggests the iPhone 17 Plus won’t be released. Below, you can learn more about iOS 26.

