iOS 26 beta 2 now available with these 14 features

A couple of weeks after seeding the first beta of iOS 26, Apple is ready to move forward with the beta cycle, as the company just released its second testing version. At this moment, it’s unclear what’s new with this software update. However, developers will likely see a huge improvement over general stability and bug fixes. In addition, Apple will likely keep tweaking the new design and new features.

The main change with iOS 26 beta 2 is the Liquid Glass design. The company says it’s “beautiful, delightful, and instantly familiar.” With this revamp, everything looks different, from the Lock Screen to the Home Screen, Control Center, apps, and more. Apple has simplified the navigation by helping users focus on the content, and they can also choose between new light and dark themes, color-tinted icons, and a new clear look.

Besides the new design, iOS 26 beta 2 also continues to improve the Phone and Messages apps. With this upcoming software update, users will be able to manage unwanted calls, use Hold Assist so the iPhone can let you know once a live agent is ready to talk to you, while iMessage users will be able to create polls and customizable backgrounds for the chats.

Apple also took the effort to improve Apple Music features, as the company has added new AutoMix, Lyrics Translation, Lyrics Pronunciation, and auto-pin favorite songs functionalities. Also, CarPlay users will get several new features, as the new iOS 26 design is going to take over your infotainment display.

Regarding Apple Intelligence features, iOS 26 beta 2 continues to improve the new experiences, including Live Translation, Image Playground, Genmoji, and the new AI-powered Shortcuts app.

Beta 2 of iOS 26 is available alongside the second testing versions of iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26.

Supported devices

iPhone 16 features two cameras on the back. Image source: José Adorno for BGR Image source: José Adorno for BGR Image source: José Adorno for BGR

With iOS 26, Apple will no longer support the iPhone XR and iPhone XS lineup. These are the models getting this upcoming software update.

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd gen)

iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone SE (3rd gen)

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max

We’ll let you know if we find anything new with today’s beta.