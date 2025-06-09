How to download iOS 26 beta on your iPhone

Apple’s iOS 26 beta release is just around the corner. With the company unveiling the new software update during the WWDC 2025 keynote, Cupertino is expected to introduce the biggest revamp to its iPhone operating system since the launch of iOS 7 years ago.

If you want to be among the first to try iOS 26, here’s everything you need to know about how to download it and more.

Step-by-step guide to install iOS 26 beta 1

Just like last year, Apple has made it easier to download the developer beta profile. Users only need to toggle off the previous version and select the new one.

This change originally started with iOS 16.4. At the time, the company explained what would be different for the beta cycle:

Beginning with iOS & iPadOS 16.4 beta, members of the Apple Developer Program will see a new option to enable developer betas directly from Software Update in Settings. This new option will be automatically enabled on devices already enrolled in the program that update to the latest beta release. Your iPhone or iPad must be signed in with the same Apple ID you used to enroll in the Dev Program in order to see this option in Settings. In future iOS and iPadOS releases, this new setting will be the way to enable developer betas, and configuration profiles will no longer grant access.

This helps Apple prevent regular users from installing the first iOS 26 developer beta. While test versions of previous updates have often been stable, the company still deals with complaints from users who install the developer beta on their main iPhone and experience issues with apps or features.

With that in mind, downloading the first iOS 26 developer beta is easier than ever, though you must be a registered developer. Once it’s available, follow these steps:

On your iPhone, open the Settings app

app Tap on General and then Software Update

and then Tap on Beta Updates and change the iOS 18 Developer Beta to iOS 26 Developer Beta

Make sure your added Apple Account is registered as a developer. Then, you’ll see iOS 26 beta 1 appear on your device as an option to install, and you’ll be able to download it.

The same applies to the Mac, iPad, Apple TV, and Apple Watch. Using a different Apple Account for the beta update won’t affect your iCloud settings. As Apple explains: “You can sign in with a different Apple ID enrolled in the Apple Beta Software Program or Apple Developer Program.”