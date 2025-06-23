iPhone 17 Air possibly leaked by the latest iOS 26 beta

Earlier today, Apple released the second iOS 26 beta to developers. In addition to some useful new features and improvements to the controversial Liquid Glass UI, the latest beta seemingly also includes a hint about Apple’s rumored iPhone 17 Air.

Did Apple just leak the iPhone 17 Air?

As spotted by Macworld on Monday, iOS 26 beta 2 features an updated version of the original clownfish wallpaper that appeared in Mac OS X. Interestingly, the wallpaper has a resolution of “420×912@3x,” which translates to 1260×2736 pixels. That is pretty close to the resolution of a modern iPhone, but as Macworld points out, Apple has never actually launched an iPhone with the display featuring that exact resolution.

This single leaked detail alone isn’t enough to prove anything, but last July, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo published a list of “currently known specifications for the ultra-thin iPhone 17.” That list included a screen resolution of “approximately 2,740 x 1,260.”

It could be an uncanny coincidence, but that’s just 4 pixels off the resolution of the wallpaper in iOS 26 beta 2. Pairing these leaks with the fact that iOS 26 will launch alongside the iPhone 17 lineup this fall, it’s hard not to believe that Apple just accidentally confirmed the existence of the iPhone 17 Air a few months early.

What we know about the ultra-thin iPhone

Assuming that the rest of Kuo’s report from 2024 is accurate too, here’s what we think we know about Apple’s rumored ultra-thin iPhone so far:

Display : 6.6-inch screen with a 2736×1260 resolution

: 6.6-inch screen with a 2736×1260 resolution Processor : A19 chip

: A19 chip Camera: Single wide rear camera

As for the design, it’s obviously going to be incredibly thin (possibly just 5.5mm thick). Rumors also claim the iPhone 17 Air will feature a titanium-aluminum alloy metal frame and a Dynamic Island similar to the iPhone 16 models.