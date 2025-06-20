iOS 26 might bring an iconic new ringtone to your iPhone

Back in the day, new iOS updates were marked by new wallpapers and ringtones. While Apple still offers new backgrounds for iPhone users, it’s been quite a while since the company introduced a new ringtone.

This might seem like a minor update, since many of us keep our phones in silent mode. But there’s a reason why Apple adding a new ringtone could actually matter.

Sounds on a smartphone play a bigger role than we might think, especially with billions of people using phones every day. Certain sounds can come to define a moment in culture. In the early 2010s, it was common to hear the original iPhone ringtone. Then, in 2013, Apple switched to a new Marimba style, marking a shift to a new generation.

By the time the iPhone X launched in 2017, Apple revamped its ringtone, then tweaked it again in 2023. Now, if what X user 8810cfw found is accurate, iOS 26 could mark another milestone with the arrival of a brand-new ringtone.

According to the user, they discovered a new Reflection ringtone in the iOS 26 beta 1 IPSW. While they note it might have been added as an experiment since macOS Tahoe doesn’t include it, it’s possible that Apple is saving the update for a later beta, or possibly the Release Candidate.

Found new Refrection ringtone from iOS26 Beta1 ipsw maybe this is experimentaly added. because macOS 26 doesnt included. pic.twitter.com/7t9vfNtRZ1 — はやと (@8810cfw) June 18, 2025

While this ringtone won’t change your day-to-day life, it comes as Apple is delivering its most comprehensive OS update yet. With the new Liquid Glass design, Apple is overhauling the UI, icons, fonts, buttons, and more. So it only makes sense that a fresh ringtone would be part of that refresh in iOS 26.

Wrap up

There are still a few months to go before iOS 26 rolls out to everyone. In the meantime, expect a few more new features to surface in the coming weeks as Apple continues to release new betas.

The next betas should arrive early next week. BGR will keep you posted as we learn more about what’s coming.