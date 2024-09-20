Regular iPhone 17 models rumored to get Apple’s best Pro display feature

One of the major complaints of the tech community is the lack of dynamic refresh rate on the regular iPhone models, as many mid-Android phones already feature at least 90Hz refresh rate for years now. However, it seems this is about to change, as all iPhone 17 models are expected to feature ProMotion and Always-On Display technologies.

First rumored by display analyst Ross Young and then corroborated by Weibo leaker Ice Universe, they both were talking about this possibility on X, after the iPhone 16 release. With that, Young still believes the upcoming iPhone 17 models will get an LTPO display with 120Hz. That said, both iPhone 17 and the rumored iPhone 17 Slim could get this technology that has been exclusive to the Pro lineup for years now.

Over the years, Apple introduced several features from the regular models to the Pro, such as OLED display, 48MP camera resolution, macro mode, and even the Dynamic Island.

While some people are still skeptical about the regular iPhone 17 models adopting ProMotion, as the iPhone 16 already feels very Pro, Apple might have enough new features to distinguish its lineup.

In addition to this rumor, Young is once again reiterated that under-display Face ID has been delayed to the iPhone 18 Pro. While he previously believed Apple would add this feature to the 2025 model, he says the company is delaying it.

That said, this is the possible roadmap for future iPhones.

iPhone Pro:

2025: Pill design

Pill design 2026: Under panel Face ID: + hole

Under panel Face ID: + hole 2027: Under panel face ID + under panel camera

Regular iPhone:

2024: Pill shape without AOD and ProMotion

Pill shape without AOD and ProMotion 2025: Pill shape with AOD and ProMotion

Pill shape with AOD and ProMotion 2026: Pill shape with AOD and ProMotion

Pill shape with AOD and ProMotion 2027: Under panel Face ID + hole with AOD and ProMotion

Below, you can learn the latest iPhone 17 rumors.