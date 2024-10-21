Apple exec calls upcoming new models ‘most ambitious’ iPhones ever in internal memo

Apple always calls the latest iPhone the best phone it has ever made – and, sometimes, the best phone ever made, period. However, it might be more than marketing speak when Apple says it next year. In the latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman reported on an internal memo showing a lot of excitement around the upcoming iPhone.

In a memo to Apple’s engineering group, Apple’s top executive John Ternus, who could eventually replace Tim Cook as Apple’s CEO, called the future iPhone roadmap the “most ambitious in the product’s history.” The memo praised three of his deputies who were promoted to the VP level: Richard Dinh, Dave Pakula, and Donny Nordhues.

But what could Apple have in store for its most ambitious iPhone roadmap ever? Well, we know a thing or two about it, thanks to some iPhone leaks.

Here’s Apple’s alleged iPhone roadmap for the next few years

After a relatively modest hardware update with the iPhone 16 lineup, the upcoming iPhone 17 looks like a huge improvement. The latest leaks reveal a more cohesive experience with three new 48MP lenses and a revamped front-facing 24MP camera. Rumors also suggest that Apple will introduce the iPhone 17 Air/Slim next fall.

This device will be ultra-thin and change up the iPhone design, which has been fairly static for a few years. Details are still a mystery, but Apple is aiming at a mid-tier device, which won’t be as powerful as the Pro lineup but could be more interesting than the base iPhone 17 model.

Moving past 2025, display analyst Ross Young has already shared a possible roadmap for Apple’s iPhones. According to this iPhone leak, the company is readying ProMotion and Always On technology for the base models, while it will narrow the Dynamic Island on the Pro models as soon as 2026. Here’s what he predicted:

iPhone Pro:

2025: Pill shape

Pill shape 2026: Under panel Face ID + hole

Under panel Face ID + hole 2027: Under panel Face ID + under panel camera

Regular iPhone:

2025: Pill shape with AOD and ProMotion

Pill shape with AOD and ProMotion 2026: Pill shape with AOD and ProMotion

Pill shape with AOD and ProMotion 2027: Under panel Face ID + hole with AOD and ProMotion

Another analyst expects Apple to introduce a foldable iPad and a foldable iPhone by the second half of 2026. While these devices could be delayed, other rumors suggest Apple could unveil a foldable iPhone or an all-new smartphone by 2027 to celebrate the iPhone’s 20th anniversary.

