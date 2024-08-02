Apple roadmap leaks with iPhone 17 redesign and first foldable devices

After Apple’s earnings report on Thursday, Haitong Securities analyst Jeff Pu thinks Apple will continue to drive strong results. He has high hopes for the company’s 2025 cycle with a redesigned iPhone 17 and a new iPhone 17 Slim model. Further ahead, he expects the first foldable devices to be released in 2026.

According to the analyst, the iPhone 17 could lead to a strong cycle due to Apple Intelligence features, a new design, more memory, and a demand for newer iPhones as 2021-2023 buyers consider upgrading their old phones.

This is the first time we hear that Apple might redesign the iPhone 17. The company is not expected to change the Dynamic Island design, and the under-panel Face ID technology isn’t expected until the iPhone 18 Pro. Apparently, the base model iPhone 17 will feature an Always-On Display and ProMotion.

The analyst also believes the rumored iPhone 17 Slim could drive sales, as Apple will switch its strategy from a Plus version to a more expensive iPhone. So far, rumors indicate that this so-called iPhone 17 Slim will start at around $1,299, making it the most expensive iPhone to date. Alongside its ultra-thin form factor, it would have the A19 chip, 8 GB of RAM, and two main cameras. That would make it underpowered and overpriced compared to the iPhone 17 Pro.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Lastly, Jeff Pu says Apple will focus on introducing new foldable devices by 2026. While a foldable iPad was expected in late 2025, the analyst believes Cupertino will introduce both foldable iPad and foldable iPhone models in the second half of 2026. Concerns about display durability have delayed Apple’s plans.

For a foldable iPad, we expect a 20.3-inch display when unfolded. For the iPhone Fold, a Samsung Z Flip-like design has been rumored. Previous reports say Apple wants to remove the crease of the display when folded to make it more appealing to consumers.

Below, you can learn more about the iPhone 17.