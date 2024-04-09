Sketchy report says Apple’s foldable iPhone is coming next year

When is Apple releasing a foldable iPhone? Some reports suggest 2026, 2027, or maybe never. However, others think Apple might introduce a foldable device next year.

In 2023, some reliable analysts said Apple was preparing a foldable MacBook for a 2025 release. But since then, the expectations are for 2027 or later. Now, Economic Daily (via IT Home) says Apple is “accelerating the promoting of folding screen products, and believes that it will be introduced to the market in 2025, although the product form has not yet been confirmed.”

This report means that Apple could be working on a Galaxy Z Flip or Z Fold-like device. The publication also expects Cupertino to “change the existing folding screen mobile phone market” in 2025, as it seems interest in the iPhone will slow down.

Interestingly enough, the previous report we heard from a foldable iPhone was that it was at risk of being canceled, as Apple could be postponing this product for the first quarter of 2027 or ultimately ending this project due to issues with the display folding.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Apple has reportedly put staff who previously worked on the Vision Pro for the foldable division. Over the past months, BGR heard reports about a foldable iPad, foldable Mac, and foldable iPhone, although it’s unclear if any of these projects could see the light of day.

Currently, it is rumored that Apple will be discussing supply orders with LG Display and Samsung Display as “Apple has high requirements for panel specifications, including a thickness that’s half of the current iPhones’ and a folding crease that can hopefully be completely smooth.”

Also, the Korean outlet The Elec and American publication The Information recently shared details about this foldable iPhone.

According to them, Apple is planning a Galaxy Z Flip-like foldable iPhone that needs to be as thin as current iPhone models. The report believes Apple started this project around 2020, but it might need a few more years until it’s completed. The Elec has also recently learned that Apple is considering a 2026 or 2027 release date for a foldable device about the same size as the iPad mini.

That said, Apple is likely working on this technology. If it’s launching that soon, it’s unclear.