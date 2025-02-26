Top insider says iPhone 17 Pro models will have 12GB of RAM

Another day, another iPhone 17 Pro rumor. This time, BGR has seen a note by analyst Jeff Pu claiming both iPhone 17 Pro devices will feature 12GB of RAM, as the analyst expects more smartphones to add the trend of increasing RAM to improve AI capabilities.

Other reports previously mentioned 12GB of RAM. However, one of the top insiders, Ming-Chi Kuo, once stated that only the iPhone 17 Pro Max would get this RAM increase. Now, rumors suggest that both the Pro and Pro Max will get this important upgrade.

An increase in RAM could eventually bring improved Apple Intelligence capabilities. While Apple says the minimum required for AI applications is 8GB of RAM, this might change in the near future. For example, all the new Mac lineup offers at least 16GB of RAM, which could eventually lead to exclusive features for more capable hardware.

In addition, Apple made some Apple Intelligence features exclusive to iPhone 16 models for a while—until it introduced the iPhone 16e and decided Visual Intelligence could be available from the Action Button—so it’s possible that this might happen again in the near future.

With Siri expected to gain on-screen awareness with iOS 18.5, the most impressive functions might launch only with iOS 19.

As Mark Gurman explains in his Power On newsletter, the first version of Apple Intelligence will make “cosmetic” changes. It will have a new user interface and support for typing questions to Siri instead of speaking them.

More interesting are Siri’s new abilities to access user data for contextual information about the user and control third-party apps via the new App Intents software. However, Gurman points out that Siri isn’t getting a ChatGPT-like model for these tasks:

These upcoming upgrades will make Siri easier to use on a day-to-day basis, but it’s not the brain transplant that the service really needs. Siri is still based on an outdated infrastructure — AI models that have been overtaken by the technology used by ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. Siri hasn’t yet been rebuilt for the generative AI age, even if Apple is trying to create the impression that it has.

Below, we have a full guide on the latest iPhone 17 rumors.