Leaker corroborates details of Apple’s major iPhone 17 Pro camera upgrade

Ahead of the iPhone 17 release later this year, another leak corroborates a well-known rumor that all iPhone 17 Pro models will have the same camera resolution. This time, according to the Weibo account Digital Chat Station (via MacRumors), the upcoming iPhone Pro models will feature a 1/1.3″ 48MP Fusion lens, a 48MP Ultra Wide lens, and an upgraded 48MP Tetraprism telephoto lens.

The leaker says that the main and telephoto cameras of the iPhone 17 Pro models will also feature hybrid glass-plastic lenses. That said, Apple will finally finish its long transition to all lenses supporting 48MP resolution. Besides that, all iPhone 17 Pro models will have a 24MP front camera, a long-overdue upgrade.

These features have all been rumored in the past few months. In June, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the iPhone 17 Pro Max would feature an upgraded 48MP Tetraprism camera, while analyst Jeff Pu wrote in August that all iPhone 17 models would have a 24MP front-facing camera.

With 48MP cameras, Apple could finally unveil upgraded recording modes, such as the long-awaited 8K recording. In addition, it would bring a more seamless experience when switching between the three cameras.

iPhone 17 latest rumors

While the iPhone 16 models were an “S” upgrade, Apple is expected to revamp its smartphone lineup with the upcoming iPhone 17. The latest leaks reveal the company wants to ditch the iPhone Plus for a new Air model. While it was expected to be underpowered and overpriced, it seems Apple will experiment with this device with an ultrathin design to introduce it later on the Pro lineup.

With the iPhone 17 Pro, the company is expected to optimize the processors for more challenging Apple Intelligence tasks, and the software will be more mature for those applications. Apple is expected to add more RAM to the Pro models, and the new design should make more people upgrade to these upcoming models.