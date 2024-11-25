Major iPhone 17 Pro design leak has a bizarre change no one was expecting

After three iPhone iterations with the same design, including two versions with a titanium chassis, it seems Apple is about to make “significant design changes” to next year’s iPhone 17 Pro models. According to The Information‘s Wayne Ma, the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro will ditch titanium for aluminum.

Apple has long used upgraded metals on its premium iPhone models, first stainless steel and later titanium. But it seems as though the aluminum and glass combination will be “Pro” again. While it’s unclear why Cupertino might make this downgrade, this could help the iPhone become lighter, thinner, and maybe even cheaper.

Ma isn’t the only one reporting on this change. Previously, analyst Jeff Pu suggested that all the new iPhone 17 models could be made of aluminum. He suggested that the top half of the back will be made of aluminum with a “rectangular camera bump made of aluminum rather than traditional 3D glass.” Then, the bottom half will supposedly feature a glass back for wireless charging.

Another design change is the camera bump on the iPhone 17 Pro, which will likely be larger than previous models. So far, Apple is rumored to introduce a new 48MP telephoto lens, making the entire set with this higher resolution. This could be what it takes for Apple to introduce 8K recording, even though it’s unclear if the company plans to improve zoom range. The front-facing camera is expected to be upgraded to a 24MP lens.

That being said, The Information believes this will be one of the most significant visual changes on the iPhone lineup. Previously, display analyst Ross Young said Apple would make a smaller Dynamic Island as it planned to introduce under-display Face ID. With this technology reportedly being delayed, it’s unclear how much the company will be able to change its new iPhone 17 Pro models, especially now with the Action Button and Camera Control commands.