Leaker claims the major iPhone 17 Pro redesign we’ve seen is fake

The anticipated iPhone 17 Pro might not have a major camera redesign after all. After The Information said Apple was working on a module with an “elongated oval shape” — and after we saw leaked iPhone 17 Pro components that seemingly confirmed that report — it seems the company might stick with the current triangular design we’ve seen on the past few generations of Pro iPhones.

At least, this is what Chinese leaker ‘Instant Digital’ (via MacRumors) posted on Weibo. This leaker has a mixed track record, but they have been right about the yellow iPhone 14, the frosted back glass of the iPhone 15, spatial video capture, and many other features that indeed arrived on Apple devices.

Cupertino has been using the triangular design for iPhone models since the iPhone 11 Pro when Apple introduced a third camera for these units. While competitors have offered a triangular camera module with different shapes over the years, Apple stuck with the same design, but making it more prominent.

Still, it doesn’t mean Apple won’t bring a new design for the iPhone 17 models. Some rumors expect the company to narrow the Dynamic Island, while others have said Apple will ditch the titanium frame for aluminum.

Since we’re still several months away from the actual release of the iPhone 17 models, it’s possible that conflicting reports are due to Apple prototyping different possibilities. In previous years, we have heard that the company worked on devices with Touch ID integration, even though it kept the Face ID technology since its introduction in 2017.

Besides that, it’s possible that at least one iPhone 17 model might get this “elongated oval shape” design, which is the iPhone 17 Air. With a single rear camera, it’s possible that Apple adds the other sensors in a horizontal design.

This iPhone is said to be the thinnest iPhone Apple has ever made. We expect several compromises, but it will be a different take on the failed Mini and Plus lineups.

