iPhone 17 Pro may have a puzzling design change, but I can explain it

A pair of reports claimed last month that the iPhone 17 series will feature aluminum frames across the board. First, Jeff Pu mentioned this strange design change. Then, an even more reliable source, The Information, reported the same tidbit.

The latter claimed that Apple will give the iPhone 17 Pro a big redesign when it comes to the rear camera. The top half of the phone will be made of aluminum, which will include a new rectangular camera bump made of aluminum. The bottom part will still be made of glass, so MagSafe wireless charging continues to work as intended.

But now we have a somewhat reliable Apple insider from China claiming that Apple will continue to use titanium for the iPhone 17 Pros coming next year. This contradicts the previous reports, but I have a different idea. I think both of them might be right, and the answer is staring us in the face.

Instant Digital had this to say about the aluminum controversy on Weibo (machine translated):

Of course, the 17 Pro is still titanium, why do you believe in changing it to aluminum? It’s impossible to think about it, looking back on the iPhone in recent years, Apple has always focused on promoting the high-end bezel materials of the Pro series as one of the selling points, from “surgical-grade stainless steel” to “titanium,” how to blow it if it is replaced by aluminum?

As MacRumors notes, it’s unclear whether the leaker has accurate information or if we’re looking at a guess based on Apple’s most recent iPhone design moves. The blog also notes that Instant Digital has a mixed track record but that he has been accurate several times in the past. The M4 iPad Pro’s nano-texture display option is one leak he nailed, for example.

I’ll remind you that Jeff Pu’s claims aren’t always correct either, but the analyst likely sources some of his information from Apple’s supply chain in Asia.

The various iPhone 16 Pro components. Image source: Apple Inc.

If the aluminum redesign is correct, I think Apple will use both aluminum and titanium for the iPhone 17 Pro frames. Remember that the iPhone 15 Pros and 16 Pros already introduced a mix of aluminum and titanium. The titanium frame sits at the exterior of the mid-frame. Aluminum is still used for the internal metal frame.

It’s a compromise that lets Apple reduce the weight of the larger iPhone Pro Max versions while also cutting production costs. Apple could use a frame made completely of titanium, but I’d expect manufacturing costs to increase significantly.

With that in mind, I think Apple could always continue to mix titanium and aluminum in novel ways, including this peculiar iPhone 17 Pro design. The high-end iPhone 17 models could continue to feature titanium on the outside of the frame. But the internal portion and the top half of the back could be made of aluminum. Glass would still be needed on the bottom half of the back, as has been rumored.

It all sounds crazy as I type this, but it makes sense. Titanium is durable and light, so it’s perfect for the frame’s exterior. Aluminum is also light and durable, but it’s cheaper and easier to handle when manufacturing all sorts of shapes for complex components. If the rear-facing camera is made of metal instead of 3D glass, Apple would want to carve it out of aluminum rather than titanium.

I’m far more interested in the look of the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max. How will a blend of titanium, aluminum, and glass look? We’ll have to wait a while to find out.