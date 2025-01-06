New iPhone 17 leak offers details about Apple’s biggest redesign in years

The latest iPhone 17 leak continues to confirm Apple’s willingness to redesign its smartphone. This time, Weibo leaker Fixed Focus Digital (via MacRumors) talks about Apple’s new aluminum and glass design expected for this iPhone.

They write: “The key point is that the area where the Deco of the fuselage connects with the rear shell is a slope rather than a step.” While the translation looks a bit off, MacRumors believes this is about the iPhone 17 Pro featuring a “smoother transition between the edges of the device and the back cover,” as Apple is rumored to ditch the titanium frame on the Pro models to a combination of aluminum and glass.

That said, the iPhone 17 leaks suggest the iPhone 17 Pro models won’t have the same design as usual. For this upcoming release, these devices are expected to include a half-aluminum, half-glass backing, which is why the leaker says there will be a “smoother transition between the edges.”

Still, the Weibo user could be talking about future iPhone 17 models, which are all expected to feature glass and aluminum finishes.

iPhone 17 latest rumors

While the iPhone 16 models were an “S” upgrade, Apple is expected to revamp its smartphone lineup with the upcoming iPhone 17. The latest leaks reveal the company wants to ditch the iPhone Plus for a new Air model. While it was expected to be underpowered and overpriced, it seems Apple will experiment with this device with an ultrathin design to introduce it later on the Pro lineup.

With the iPhone 17 Pro, the company is expected to upgrade all main lenses to 48MP and the front-facing camera to 24MP. The new processors should be more optimized for Apple Intelligence tasks, and the software will be more mature for those applications.

Apple is expected to add more RAM to the Pro models, and the new design should make more people upgrade to these upcoming models.

Below, you can read everything we know about these future phones.