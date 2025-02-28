iPhone 17 design looks like a huge departure from older models in new CAD leaks

It almost feels official that the iPhone 17 lineup will have a completely new camera design. In the past few weeks, leakers have suggested a new camera bar design for most new iPhone models. This time, Sonny Dickson corroborates the possible new CADs for the iPhone 17 lineup, including never-seen-before files.

For me, the most interesting (aka disappointing) iPhone 17 CAD is the base model. As BGR previously reported, Apple is not expected to tweak the design of the iPhone 16 successor, which means it will have the same portrait design with possibly new colors. However, other leakers have discussed the main difference, as the iPhone 17 will finally get the Always-On display and ProMotion technologies after years of waiting.

Everyone seems to be sharing the same iPhone 17 CAD, so I thought I’d share the ones I’ve seen. Do we like this design? pic.twitter.com/IttxjgDhnb — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) February 28, 2025

Still, while all the other models will look super different, this one will feel like an “S” update. For the iPhone 17 Air CAD, Dickson reveals the single camera design but with the camera bar. The microphone and flash will be housed in the other extremity of this iPhone.

The most profound change can be seen in the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max options. The camera bar is obviously bigger than on the iPhone 17 Air, and while the main camera module keeps the same design, the flash, microphone, and LiDAR scanner have been moved to the other side of the phone.

Apple will also reintroduce the glass and aluminum finishes on the new Pro iPhone models as a leaker suggests the company will feature an iPhone back transition from glass to aluminum in a very subtle way. That said, there are plenty of rumors regarding the new iPhone 17 models.

Still, with this leaker revealing more CADs, we start to see a clearer picture of Apple’s design language for the iPhone 17. We expect a new Air model, improved cameras, and a spec bump of the iPhone processor to support new Apple Intelligence capabilities.

As always, BGR will let you know as we learn more about future iPhone 17 leaks.