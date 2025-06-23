Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event is coming on July 9

The future of foldable phones is nearly here, as Samsung announced on Monday that the latest Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on July 9, 2025. This is the third Galaxy Unpacked of the year, following the Galaxy S25 launch in January and the debut of the Galaxy S25 Edge in May. We expect this one to focus on Samsung’s latest foldables.

What to expect at Galaxy Unpacked in July

All signs are pointing to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 being the stars of the show this July. Last year, Samsung pulled back the curtain on both the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 in July, so the timeline works out. It’s also likely that the Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 will premiere at the event in July.

Based on rumors, we believe the Z Fold 7 will get slightly larger screens (8 inches for the inner screen and 6.5 inches for the outer screen), while the Z Flip 7 will reportedly give the Moto Razr a run for its money with a much bigger cover display.

In its announcement, Samsung says that “the best of Galaxy AI and Samsung craftsmanship is about to be unveiled” as the vendor prepares to launch “the latest and greatest additions to the Galaxy portfolio” at Unpacked in Brooklyn, New York.

How to watch the next Galaxy Unpacked

As per usual, the South Korean company will stream its event live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung’s YouTube channel. The event will kick off at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT on Wednesday, July 9, at which time you can tune in to watch along live.

We’ll be covering the announcements as they happen, so be sure to come back to BGR.com to get all the news when the next Galaxy Unpacked begins on July 9.