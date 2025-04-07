New iPhone 18 report details Apple’s upcoming 2nm A20 chip

Apple’s next iPhone 17 models are expected to be the last to feature a 3nm chip. This technology was first introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro, and Apple has been improving its manufacturing processes. However, it seems the company (and TSMC, of course) is almost ready to move on production to a more complex 2nm technology. Previously, BGR reported that analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that some of the 2026 iPhones will move to TSMC’s 2nm chips, most likely the Pro models.

Prior to that, a Weibo leaker, Mobile Phone Chip Expert, said Apple would not only move to this new chip format but also utilize a new packaging method called Wafer-level Muti-Chip Module.

While these Weibo leakers are usually right half of the time, we were waiting for a proper source to reinforce this rumor. According to Jeff Pu’s note seen by BGR, Cupertino is indeed preparing to adopt the WMCM technology in the 2026 iPhones.

This new tech is responsible for three new enhancements: Increased flexibility, improved efficiency, and better performance. That said, WMCM packaging allows the combination of multiple chips in a package, reduces the chip’s overall size and power consumption, and even improves communication and performance.

Pu agrees, “This new packaging technology minimizes overall package height and shrinks overall packaging size volume, which helps expand iPhone battery capacity. To increase AI computing performance, we expect Apple to adopt WMCM packaging, using die bonding technology to bond CPU with DRAM and Wi-Fi at a side-by-side 2.5D layout.”

In addition, Apple is expected to start producing its Wi-Fi and 5G chips internally. The first 5G modem has been available with the iPhone 16e, and the first Wi-Fi chip will likely be available with the new iPhone 17 lineups.

By 2026, Apple will already have improved versions of these chips, making the iPhone even faster and with a better battery life thanks to the seamless integration between hardware and software.