4 Netflix original series returning this week with new seasons

No other streaming service releases as much original content as Netflix. In fact, it’s rare even a single week passes without one of Netflix’s original series returning for a new season, but it can be difficult to keep track of them all. We try to cover each of the new releases on Netflix weekly, but today, we’re also going to drill down on the returning series.

Netflix is picking up steam this week with a few major returning TV series, including the seventh season of Black Mirror as well as the fourth and final season of How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast). David Letterman will also interview a few new guests on his talk show.

Returning Netflix series (4/6 – 4/12)

The German coming-of-age crime comedy How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) is back for its fourth and final season as former nerdy high schooler and MyDrugs CEO Maximilian Mundt gets out of prison and tries to get his life back on track.

David Letterman’s interview show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, is rolling out the second half of its fifth season this week. Above, you can watch a sneak peek of his conversation with Indiana Fever point guard Caitlin Clark.

Unicorn Academy: Legendary Summer is the latest chapter of the popular kids’ series based on the book series of the same name. The Netflix series follows six teenagers at a magical boarding school who have to protect their school from a dark force.

One of the most significant anthology series of the 21st century returns this week with six new episodes. Notably, Black Mirror season 7 will include a sequel to the interactive movie Bandersnatch as well as a follow-up to the popular episode USS Callister.