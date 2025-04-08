Should you rush to buy an iPhone before Trump’s tariffs kick in?

If you’re considering buying a new iPhone 16, it’s better to do so sooner rather than later. Even though Trump’s tariffs can change before taking action and during the next few months, it’s almost certain that iPhone 17 models will, at least initially, be more expensive than previous models.

However, the rush to get an iPhone these past few days may be unnecessary. As Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman and Rthvika Suvarna reported, US customers are rushing to get new iPhones as though Apple might announce price hikes in a matter of days.

The report reveals that over the weekend, Apple Stores felt like they typically do during the holiday season. One employee told the publication: “Almost every customer asked me if prices were going to go up soon.” Another said: “People are just rushing in worried and asking questions.”

This frenzy is making people buy iPhones, as Bloomberg reports US retail stores “saw higher sales over this past weekend than in prior years in at least some major markets.”

As we all know, most iPhone models are manufactured in China, which will be slapped with tariffs of at least 54%. While BGR reported that the most expensive next-gen iPhone model could cost up to $2,300, it’s unclear at this moment how much of the impact Apple is willing to absorb itself.

Still, the company is no stranger to Trump’s administration, and it’s been already moving US production to countries where tariffs will be lighter, such as India. In addition, Apple has enough iPhone models in stock to avoid raising prices initially.

India might be the key to avoiding iPhone price hikes

In a separate report, The Wall Street Journal writes that Apple still doesn’t plan to shift production as the tariff situation is “too uncertain.” The publication says Tim Cook might be able to persuade Trump to exempt Apple devices from the tariffs.

After all, Apple is one of the largest and most important public companies in America, and it continues to invest back in the country with a $500 billion plan for the next few years.

In the meantime, Apple continues to ramp up manufacturing in India. The country is expected to produce 25 million iPhones this year, and it could meet approximately 50% of US iPhone demand in 2025.

Wrap up

At the end of the day, the situation is still under development, and things could change in a matter of hours. Right now, China could get even more tariffs. We’ll see how Apple and other companies navigate these uncertain times, and we’ll let you know if Cupertino makes a proper announcement.