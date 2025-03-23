Should you wait for the iPhone 17 or buy the iPhone 16 now?

The iPhone 16 has been out for six months now. With an updated processor, a revamped design, and camera improvements, should you buy it now or wait a little longer for the iPhone 17? Here’s what the recent rumors tell us about this upcoming release.

The iPhone 17 might be more like an iPhone 16S

Apple is expected to offer its biggest redesign to date with the iPhone 17 lineup, except for the base model. While the Pro versions and the rumored Air model will get a new camera bar design, the iPhone 17 is expected to have the same look as the iPhone 16.

If you want a new design, upgrade to the iPhone 16 or pay a little more for the upcoming Pro models. Regarding the processor, Apple is expected to add the A19 chip, an improvement over the current A18. Still, it doesn’t seem like the chip will be much faster than the current version. The same 8GB of RAM is also rumored to be available on the iPhone 17.

A close-up of the iPhone 17 Air’s camera bar. Image source: YouTube

Since performance won’t be much different, the main changes might be related to the cameras. Apple will likely update the main sensor of the iPhone 17, but the most important improvement will be in the selfie lens, which will go from 12MP to 24MP. This improvement will allow users to take better selfies, which, honestly, is the most important camera for most people.

Besides, rumors don’t suggest we’ll see any significant battery improvements, faster charging speeds, or exciting new color options on the iPhone 17.

Verdict: iPhone 16 or iPhone 17?

Unless you’re planning to go Pro this year, the iPhone 16 feels like the best bet compared to the current rumors floating around the iPhone 17. If you do want to latest model, it might be worth waiting a bit longer to get the base iPhone 16 on sale.

The iPhone 17 might only be worth it if you want a better selfie camera. Otherwise, the iPhone 16 will feel as snappy and capable in a year as it does today.