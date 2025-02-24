Apple announces $500B US investment with plans to add 20,000 jobs

Apple announced it will invest more than $500 billion in the US over the next four years, adding 20,000 new jobs in the process. The company says it’s its largest-ever spending commitment, as it wants to keep “investing in American innovation and advanced high-skilled manufacturing” and support a range of initiatives that focus on AI, silicon engineering, and more.

“We are bullish on the future of American innovation, and we’re proud to build on our long-standing US investments with this $500 billion commitment to our country’s future,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “From doubling our Advanced Manufacturing Fund to building advanced technology in Texas, we’re thrilled to expand our support for American manufacturing. And we’ll keep working with people and companies across this country to help write an extraordinary new chapter in the history of American innovation.”

In a press release, Apple announced it will invest, alongside its partners, in a new advanced manufacturing facility in Houston to produce servers that support Apple Intelligence. The company will also double its US Advanced Manufacturing Fund, create an academy in Michigan to train the next generation of manufacturers, and grow its research and development investments in the country to support cutting-edge fields like silicon engineering.

The $500 billion commitment includes Apple’s work with thousands of suppliers across all 50 states, direct employment, Apple Intelligence infrastructure and data centers, corporate facilities, and Apple TV+ productions in 20 states.

Bloomberg reports that this investment announcement comes as the company seeks relief from US President Donald Trump’s tariffs on goods imported from China. Even though it would be cheaper to invest outside the country, this initiative might help Apple avoid extra tariffs while also boosting the American economy in the short term.

In addition, the company says it remains one of the largest US taxpayers, having paid more than $75 billion in USS taxes over the past five years, including $19 billion in 2024 alone.

BGR will let you know as we learn more about these investments in the next four years.