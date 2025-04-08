How to remove yourself from Google results and any other websites

This is a sponsored article. All content and opinions expressed within belong to the author.

What sort of results do you find when you search Google for your name? I’m not just talking about the first page, with your social media profiles and your LinkedIn account. I’m talking about the deeper pages. Have you ever really taken the time to dig? Well, you should, because potential colleges, universities, employers, and business partners aren’t going to stop on the first page. Plus, you’ll likely notice that plenty of data brokers and people search services are out there trying to sell your private data, including your email, phone number, mailing address, and even social security number.

Incogni is a service that I’ve covered before here at BGR. It’s an awesome site that makes it so easy to remove your personal info from data brokers and people search websites. Now, in addition to all the great features I’ve already covered, Incogni is launching a new unlimited plan that takes things even further. With Incogni’s big upgrade, you can have your personal info removed from Google search results and any other web pages you want, not just common data broker sites.

I already covered why it’s so important to have your private information removed from people search sites and data broker websites. In a nutshell, that’s where malicious actors get your info so they can target you.

Why you need to remove your info from data brokers

When it comes to scams, spam, robocalls, marketing mailers, phishing, and other unwanted contact, marketers or malicious individuals generally get your info in one of two ways. First, they might hack a website you’re registered on, or they might purchase hacked info on the dark web. But the second and far more common way is to purchase personal data in bulk from a data broker or people search site.

These annoying websites exist for one single purpose. They scrape public records and other sources to find personal information on as many people as possible. Then, they sell that information to anyone and everyone willing to pay. They’re a huge nuisance, but there’s nothing we can do to eliminate them. What we can do, however, is use a service like Incogni to have our private info removed from these sites.

As I explained before, Incogni is so easy to use. Once you’re signed up, simply add your phone numbers, email, and mailing addresses to your profile. Then, Incogni monitors more than 250 different people search sites and data brokers for your info. When it finds something, the service automatically submits a removal request on your behalf and monitors the site until your information has been removed. There’s also a dashboard in Incogni that lets you monitor the whole process if you want.

Data brokers and people search sites aren’t the only problem

Incogni is so great at removing your personal info from popular data brokers. It also does wonders with pesky people search sites. But what about all the other websites out there that might be holding your info hostage? And what about all the Google search results you find with your name and details that you wish weren’t out there?

That’s where Incogni’s new unlimited plan comes in.

When you find your personal information on sites that aren’t common data brokers or people search sites, getting it removed can be a huge pain. Sometimes, it’s actually impossible because you can’t find anywhere to submit your removal request.

Instead of spending all that time and effort, there’s now an easy way to remove yourself from Google search results and other websites. If you have one of Incogni’s new unlimited plans, you can simply submit the URL of the site that has your personal info. Incogni will handle the rest, and you can monitor progress on the same dashboard that you already used with your old Incogni plan.

It literally couldn’t be any easier.

First and foremost, this new URL submission feature works with any data broker or people search site. This is great in the event that you find your info on a smaller site that isn’t included in the 250+ sites Incogni already monitors. On top of that, you can also submit URLs from just about any other type of site you find your info on. Restrictions prevent it from working with social media, government records, blogs, and forums, but everything else is fair game. Just upload the URL, and Incogni will take care of it.

How much does it cost?

If you ask me, Incogni is worth its weight in gold. I would’ve paid any price to eliminate spam, scam texts, and all the other annoying things that Incogni eliminated for me. Thankfully, however, the company’s prices are very reasonable — especially with the deals that are available right now.

Here are the current prices with Incogni’s discounts of up to 50% off annual plans:

Individual plan (annual): $99.48 ($8.29/mo)

Family & Friends plan (annual): $197.88 ($16.49/mo)

Individual Unlimited plan (annual): $179.88 ($14.99/mo)

Family Unlimited plan (annual): $359.88 ($29.99/mo)

All plans support up to 3 US-based phone numbers, 3 email addresses, and 3 mailing addresses for the primary account holder. With the Family & Friends plan and the new Family Unlimited plan, you can also add up to 4 loved ones along with all of their info.

