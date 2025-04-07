This AI can tell if you might develop Alzheimer’s just by hearing you speak

A few minutes of conversation might soon be enough to flag early signs of Alzheimer’s disease. According to a 2024 study from Boston University, a new AI Alzheimer’s detection tool can accurately predict the likelihood of someone developing Alzheimer’s just by analyzing how they speak.

This new AI Alzheimer’s detection model was trained on the transcribed speech of 166 older adults diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment (MCI), a condition that often precedes Alzheimer’s. The algorithm correctly identified who would go on to develop the disease within six years, with an accuracy rate of 78.5 percent, the research notes.

Image source: stockdevil / Adobe

The researchers had one significant advantage when training the model. They already knew which of the participants developed Alzheimer’s. That allowed the model to learn the specific linguistic clues that signal decline. Once trained, the model could analyze new transcripts and generate a risk score to estimate whether someone’s cognitive health would remain stable or deteriorate.

There’s currently no cure for Alzheimer’s, and we don’t know the root cause. However, early diagnosis is still extremely important. Treatments can help manage Alzheimer’s symptoms and slow progression, especially when started sooner. People flagged by AI Alzheimer’s detection tools like this one could also be recruited into clinical trials before the disease takes a heavier toll.

The technology itself is refreshingly simple. Unlike brain scans or invasive lab work, this model uses a voice recording. In the future, it could even run on a smartphone app or telehealth platform—making it accessible to far more people.

It also doesn’t require high-end audio. The recordings used in the study were very basic, yet the model still performed impressively. With cleaner data, the researchers believe its predictions could get even more accurate.

Perhaps most importantly, this approach could deepen our understanding of how Alzheimer’s develops and why some people with MCI decline while others don’t. By zeroing in on speech—something we all use every day—this AI Alzheimer’s detection tool offers a path to diagnosing and studying the disease in a way that’s fast, affordable, and safe.