Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: May TV Shows Apple TV+ Feel Good Shows New on Netfilx Netflix Top 10 Best New Shows To Stream Good Netflix Series Spy Shows New on Disney+
Home Entertainment TV Shows

Netflix has a star-studded new murder mystery that’s perfect for fans of Knives Out

By
Published Jul 18th, 2024 6:17PM EDT
Nicole Kidman in The Perfect Couple on Netflix

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

A beautiful setting, a high-profile and telegenic cast, seduction, suspense, a murder mystery, and a top-tier director — I’ll say this for Netflix’s upcoming The Perfect Couple, the stars of which include Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber: On paper, at least, it’s got everything it needs to be a winner.

Based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Elin Hilderbrand, the series — set against the cobblestone, cedar-shingled, white-trimmed New England aesthetic of Nantucket — certainly looks fantastic. Its director, Susanne Bier, also has a great body of past work (like Bird Box, The Night Manager, and The Undoing), while the rest of the cast includes phenomenal younger talent like Eve Hewson, and The White Lotus’ Meghann Fahy.

I’ll be honest, I don’t typically go for murder mysteries, but for all of these reasons and more, I’m super-intrigued and dying, no pun intended, to check this one out when it hits the streamer on Sept. 5.

What the six-episode series is actually about: Per Netflix, “Picture this: Nantucket. Summertime. Beautiful weather. Our heroine is deeply in love and about to marry her ideal man, handsome and from an extremely well-to-do family (in fact, the wealthiest family on the island). But when she wakes up on the morning of her wedding, a body is found floating in the harbor. Instead of attending the wedding of the year, the guests are now all suspects.”

That body found floating in Nantucket Harbor is Merritt Monaco (played by Fahy), the bride’s best friend and maid of honor.

If you’ve read the book, then you know that the story is told from multiple perspectives — including that of the bride-to-be, the groom’s parents, and the local police chief. The different perspectives add interesting layers to the story and reveal complicated relationships, hidden motives, and past indiscretions.

Add this one to your Netflix watchlist, if for no other reason than that there is a lot of talent both on- and off-camera here. In addition to the already-mentioned names, the showrunner is Good Girls’ Jenna Lamia, and the executive producers include Stranger Things’ Shawn Levy.
Don’t Miss: Netflix Top 10: The most-watched series in the world right now

This article talks about:

Andy Meek Trending News Editor

Andy Meek is a reporter based in Memphis who has covered media, entertainment, and culture for over 20 years. His work has appeared in outlets including The Guardian, Forbes, and The Financial Times, and he’s written for BGR since 2015. Andy's coverage includes technology and entertainment, and he has a particular interest in all things streaming.

Over the years, he’s interviewed legendary figures in entertainment and tech that range from Stan Lee to John McAfee, Peter Thiel, and Reed Hastings.

Andy Meek's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News

\