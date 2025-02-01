Apple TV+ officially has the hottest show on streaming right now

The return of Severance to Apple TV+ is the TV event that viewers can’t stop talking about and obsessing over. Three episodes in to the new season of the hit show, social platforms like X and Reddit are overrun with fans poring over clues and theories, while Apple’s marketing team recently staged a pop-up event inside New York’s Grand Central Station to capitalize on all the buzz. And in a hilarious bit of fan service, Apple has also just released e-book and audio versions of The You You Are — written, of course, in the voice of the kooky Severance character Dr. Ricken Lazlo Hale, PhD.

All of the momentum around the show is starting to make it feel like a breakout Apple TV+ in the same way that Ted Lasso was. In fact, no TV show is currently generating more buzz than Severance, which Reelgood’s latest weekly Top 10 list ranks as the hottest show on all of streaming right now.

Not bad for a streaming platform that the press keeps wanting to write off as a failure that nobody’s supposedly watching.

Britt Lower in “Severance” on Apple TV+. Image source: Apple

The latest Reelgood TV chart covers the seven-day period that ended on Jan. 29, and it’s based on Reelgood monitoring 20 million viewing decisions each month across every major streaming platform in the US, from Apple TV+ to HBO, Peacock, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and Paramount+.

I’ve already mentioned which release is dominating this week’s list of the buzziest TV shows at the moment. Here’s a look at the complete rundown, based on Reelgood’s data.

1. Severance (Apple TV+). Imagine if your work-life balance was so extreme that you literally became two different people—one who only exists at the office and another with no memory of their job whatsoever. That’s the creepily fascinating premise behind Severance, which turns the corporate grind into a sci-fi mystery, one where the real nightmare isn’t the 9-to-5—it’s realizing you might never clock out.

2. The Night Agent (Netflix). The biggest Netflix show in the world at the moment, The Night Agent is sort of like 24 meets The Bourne Identity — a nonstop, pulse-pounding thriller in which a low-level FBI agent answers a late-night call on a secret emergency line that then plunges him into a deadly conspiracy.

3. High Potential (ABC/Hulu). Kaitlin Olson is the star of this hit new crime drama from ABC. She plays Morgan, a single mother with an exceptional mind who becomes a consultant for the LAPD’s Major Crimes Division.

4. American Primeval (Netflix). American Primeval offers a gritty, blood-soaked journey into the lawless American frontier, where survival isn’t guaranteed and civilization is just a distant dream. Starring Taylor Kitsch, this brutal Western miniseries gives viewers epic battles, untamed landscapes, and a look at the raw, violent birth of a nation.

Paradise (Hulu). This drama from Dan Fogelman, the creator of NBC’s This is Us, stars Sterling K. Brown — and, because of the big twist in the pilot, I should probably only say: Paradise starts out by making you think it’s another 24, but it turns instead into another Lost. Easily my favorite show of 2025 so far.

6. Silo (Apple TV+). Based on the series of acclaimed novels from Hugh Howey, Silo tells a riveting story about the last survivors of humanity, living out their days in an underground silo after an apocalyptic event aboveground.

7. Prime Target (Apple TV+). This next Apple release on Reelgood’s list of the biggest TV shows of the week is sort of like what you’d get if you crossed Good Will Hunting with Enemy of the State. A brilliant young mathematician makes a discovery that has lots of bad people with guns after him.

8. Landman (Paramount+). Landman on Paramount+ is a high-stakes drama set in the West Texas oilfields, where ambition, power, and money fuel a ruthless battle for control. From Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, this series digs deep into the modern-day wild west of big oil — where the land is rich, but the stakes are even richer.

9. The Pitt (Max). ER doctors and nurses are confronted with medical crises, personal dramas, and workplace politics in this drama from the creative team behind NBC’s ER, each episode of which unfolds in real time — with the 15-episode season adding up to a single 15-hour ER shift.

10. Twin Peaks (Paramount+). The late David Lynch, the visionary filmmaker and artist known for his surreal and enigmatic storytelling, was the creator of this groundbreaking TV series blending mystery, horror, and quirky humor to explore the dark underbelly of a small town.