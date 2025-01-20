Here’s our first look at Season 2 of the Paramount+ Yellowstone prequel 1923

Eventually, it’s probably going to make sense to just change the name of Paramount+’s presence on the web to TaylorSheridan.com. I kid, but Sheridan is the TV hitmaker behind a sprawling and still-growing collection of TV series for the streamer, several of which are tied to his now-ended series Yellowstone. One of those is the Yellowstone prequel series 1923, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, and we just got a sneak peek at its upcoming second season ahead of the premiere next month.

The sophomore season will also mark the end of 1923, which is set before the Great Depression — and, like the streamer’s 1883, is actually more highly regarded among many fans than the OG series it’s connected to, Yellowstone. In the show, Ford’s Jacob Dutton and his wife Cara (Mirren) protect the family ranch, which comes under threat from an industrialist played by Timothy Dalton. “A cruel winter brings new challenges and unfinished business to Jacob and Cara back at Dutton ranch,” Paramount+ says about the new season, coming on Feb. 23.

Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra and Brandon Sklenar as Spencer in the Paramount+ series “1923.” Image source: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc.

“With harsh conditions and adversaries threatening to end the Dutton legacy, Spencer (Sklenar) embarks on an arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family in Montana. Meanwhile, Alexandra (Schlaepfer) sets off on her own harrowing trans-Atlantic journey to find Spencer and reclaim their love.”

1923 explores the struggles of the Dutton clan during one of the most turbulent decades in US history. It delves into themes of survival, resilience, and the enduring legacy of the family ranch, and its stunning cinematography helps convey the harsh realities of ranching life — while providing fans with yet another deep and emotional connection to the lineage of the Duttons.