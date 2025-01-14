Prime Video has a seriously impressive pipeline of exciting TV shows in the works

2025 has only just begun, but Prime Video already has a jam-packed slate of high-profile shows in the works and coming soon that will have fans glued to their screens. With a mix of returning favorites and thrilling new entries, there’s no shortage of excitement in store — whether you’re a die-hard fan of gripping video game adaptations, sprawling fantasy epics, or action-packed adventures.

Here’s a look at just some of what Prime Video has in the works:

One of the most anticipated shows coming soon is Season 5 of Prime Video’s envelope-pushing superhero satire The Boys. The show is a wickedly subversive, blood-soaked rollercoaster of sex and violence — and, while it’s not expected to return until sometime in 2026, lovers of the franchise don’t have to worry. They’ll also soon have lots more from the same universe to look forward to, thanks to upcoming spin-offs like The Boys: Mexico and The Boys: Vought Rising.

Antony Starr as Homelander in “The Boys.” Image source: Prime Video

We don’t yet know much about the former, but the latter will star Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash as Soldier Boy and Stormfront and will be set in 1950s New York. Meanwhile, there’s yet another spinoff coming that’s expected sometime this year — Season 2 of Gen V, which will delve deeper into the drama and chaos of superhero college life.

Moving right along, other major Prime Video titles in the works include a few ambitious adaptations — such as the streamer’s plan to bring the iconic franchise God of War to life, built around the epic journey of Kratos with his iconic chained Blades of Chaos. We don’t have a release date for this series yet, but its showrunner is Ronald D. Moore, creator of the much-celebrated For All Mankind on Apple TV+. That is to say, it’s absolutely in good hands.

Fans are also buzzing about another upcoming adaptation: In November, we got word that Prime Video is moving forward with its series development for Mass Effect, one of the most important and influential video game franchises of all time. Obviously, with its vast and character-rich universe, there will be so much to explore there.

As if all that wasn’t enough, fans of hard-hitting action can look forward to Reacher’s upcoming third season (Feb. 20). The protagonist of Lee Child’s bestselling novels is bringing even more action and a healthy dose of justice this time around, as we noted in our preview of the upcoming season.

Sonya Cassidy (Susan Duffy) and Alan Ritchson (Jack Reacher) in Prime Video’s “Reacher.” Image source: Prime Video

Two other massive Prime Video titles expected sometime in 2026 include the second season of Fallout, which will take viewers even deeper into the franchise’s post-apocalyptic world. Likewise, The Rings of Power Season 3 is set to transport audiences back to Middle-earth, continuing its visually spectacular journey through Tolkien’s Second Age (I’m still reeling from that epic battle we got toward the end of the show’s second season, a major step up for the show in terms of quality and high drama).

Honestly, with so much quality and variety on the horizon, I have a feeling I’m going to be spending a lot more time watching Prime Video content in the coming months. From superhero sagas to immersive adaptations, the streamer’s lineup is shaping up to be one of its most exciting yet.