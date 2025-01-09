Our first look at Season 3 of Prime Video’s fan-favorite crime thriller

Prime Video’s hit series Reacher — starring Alan Ritchson as the brawny, nomadic hero Jack Reacher, a former US military police major who’s built like a tank — is gearing up for an intense new season when the show returns a little over a month from now. In fact, I’d go so far as to say the new episodes will be among the franchise’s most action-packed yet, thanks to the new season being an adaptation of Persuader, the seventh book in the popular Reacher series from author Lee Child.

To fans of the books, the plot of Persuader is a particularly intense thrill ride. It finds Reacher setting out to infiltrate a powerful crime syndicate to rescue a missing federal agent. Eventually, Reacher finds himself in the middle of a high-stakes operation where his investigative skills, physical prowess, and unyielding moral code are tested like never before. “There,” Prime Video teases about the new season, “he finds a world of secrecy and violence — and confronts some unfinished business from his own past.”

The TV show is an outgrowth of the fact that Child’s book series is filled with the kinds of page-turning beach reads that you tend to see in airport bookstores. And I’m not ashamed to admit it — they’re generally fun and super-entertaining, especially for a fan of mysteries and action-heavy thrillers like me. Until the Prime Video adaptation came along, however, the series had never gotten an adaptation that fans were satisfied with. No offense to Tom Cruise, but his big-screen portrayal in no way, shape, or form embodied the hulking former MP who’s now a drifter and moves from town to town solving crimes and helping out pretty much anyone in need.

Prime’s version of the story, thankfully, more than does the franchise justice.

The eight-episode third season of Reacher will roll out weekly, with the first three episodes premiering on Feb. 20, and new episodes dropping every Thursday thereafter. Prime Video also released the first trailer for the new season today, which you can check out below.