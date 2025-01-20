If this doesn’t convince you Ted Lasso is coming back, I don’t know what will

Apple TV+ has been on a tear these days, in case you didn’t catch the big stir the streamer made with its stunt marketing event for Severance a few days ago inside Grand Central Station. Apple also has another big new show arriving this week, Prime Target, that I’m particularly excited for (having dived into the first few episodes made available to the press) — and it also continues to appear that the return of Ted Lasso, the biggest and most beloved Apple TV+ original to date, is closer than ever to being officially announced.

Breadcrumbs teasing the apparent fourth season of the show have trickled out over the last several months, many of which we’ve covered here. The latest Ted Lasso tease comes from Nick Mohammed (aka, AFC Richmond assistant coach Nate Shelley), who’s released a cryptic video via social media (below) announcing that some of his Show Pony comedy tour dates needed to be rescheduled on account of “some filming I have not been able to shift for love of money.”

Continuing as his Show Pony character Mr. Swallow, Mohammed adds: “I cannot say what that filming is. But it will be announced shortly.” (He doesn’t even try to hide the iconic yellow “Believe” sign from Ted Lasso.) “In the meantime, I would really appreciate if people just didn’t speculate as to what they think it might be. The last thing I want is for people to be going mad.”

An important announcement from Mr. Swallow regarding his upcoming brand new tour: ‘Show Pony’ 🎠 #tedlasso



🎟️ https://t.co/THqguaOkwG pic.twitter.com/yYQATuEMkV — Nick Mohammed (@nickmohammed) January 16, 2025

Could it be any more obvious? This is happening, people. At any rate, I’m choosing to believe.

Ever since Ted Lasso wrapped up its heartwarming third season in 2023, fans have been begging (er, buzzing) for more. While the show was initially described as a three-season arc, hints and teases from the cast and creators have certainly kept the dream alive. Jason Sudeikis himself has also left the door open, suggesting that while the story as we know it may have concluded, there’s always room for more Ted Lasso in the future — perhaps as a spinoff, with a new chapter focused on side characters.

Co-creators Brendan Hunt and Bill Lawrence have also hinted at spin-offs or continuations, keeping the Ted Lasso universe alive in some form — while the continued optimism surrounding the show’s potential return mirrors its own “Believe” mantra.