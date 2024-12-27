Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but it looks like more Ted Lasso is definitely coming

The mania around a rumored fourth season of Ted Lasso on Apple TV+ feels to me a little like what The Beatles must have experienced back in the ’70s after their breakup (yes, I’m a hardcore fan of the Fab Four, but stay with me here). The individual Beatles’ every utterance, every press appearance, every solo album release and concert was always parsed for clues about the only question everyone wanted to know: When are you guys getting back together? And anything less than a full, complete, Sherman-esque denial was regarded as a “So you’re saying there’s still a chance?” sort of thing.

Likewise, every major Ted Lasso cast member including star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis has been bombarded with a similarly insistent query ever since the hit show ended back in May 2023: Will there be another season?

Co-creator Bill Lawrence, aka the MVP of Apple TV+ showrunners, is the latest to weigh in on all the rumors — and subsequently offered new hope to AFC Richmond nation. In an interview with Collider about his Apple show Shrinking, Lawrence was asked about the future of Ted Lasso — particularly, how serious is all the chatter about the show possibly coming back in some form or fashion (such as via a spin-off). Pay close attention to his response below, particularly the part that I highlighted:

“With Ted Lasso, I always have to make sure I highlight Jason Sudeikis because he had a vision for the show and it’s such a huge position of pride for me now, looking back, to have been involved with the crafting and figuring out what that show was. Him and I ran it the first year, we ran it together the second year, and the third year, he was doing it. You can always tell a new story with new characters in this streaming world. He’s driving it creatively. But man, I’m excited to even still peripherally be a part of it.”

Sudeikis is “driving it creatively,” a phrasing that denotes the present tense. It’s happening now, currently, in other words. That certainly sounds to me like yet another clue we’ll be getting more of the Apple TV+ show that took home 13 Emmys over the course of its three-season run, following such additional tidbits as the Film & Television Industry Alliance accidentally confirming that the still-unannounced new season of Ted Lasso has been added to the list of shows in production or development.

That nugget also followed another report noting that pre-production on the new season is expected in January, with London shoots beginning in early 2025.

It’s all still in rumor territory until Apple makes it official. But here’s hoping that the show that taught us all the benefits of having the 10-second memory of a goldfish, and the importance of being curious rather than judgmental, returns to Apple’s streaming service sooner rather than later.