Apple TV+ is kicking off the new year with 3 must-watch series in January

Apple TV+ is wasting no time in getting 2025 started on the right foot, by teeing up several high-profile TV series for subscribers to enjoy throughout January — a mix of releases that includes both new and returning favorites.

From gripping drama to imaginative sci-fi, the January lineup from Apple’s streamer promises something for every kind of viewer. Moreover, with a focus on star-studded casts and storytelling that’s as compelling as ever, Apple TV+ is setting the stage for yet another banner year in streaming entertainment.

Severance: Season 2 (Jan. 17)

Adam Scott in “Severance.” Image source: Apple TV+

The first of Apple’s shows on our list is so in-demand, the streamer decided a few days ago to pre-release nearly 10 minutes from the show’s highly anticipated sophomore season.

Creator Dan Erickson’s Severance is a mind-bending workplace thriller about a dystopian office wherein employees separate their work and personal selves through a radical medical procedure. Offering viewers a thought-provoking premise about work-life balance, as well as plenty of gripping twists, the show is a must-watch for fans of psychological drama as well as quality sci-fi storytelling.

In the show, Adam Scott stars as Mark Scout — the leader of a team of employees who finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery, and in Season 2, the stakes are raised even higher. Apple has cryptically teased that Mark and his colleagues will learn the consequences of trifling with the severance barrier that separates their two selves.

Leo Woodall in “Prime Target.” Image source: Apple

This next Apple TV+ January release is the only new series I recommend seeking out next month.

Prime Target stars Leo Woodall (The White Lotus) as Edward Brooks, a brilliant math postgraduate who’s on the verge of a major breakthrough. His work in potentially finding a pattern in prime numbers could hold the key to every computer in the world — an idea that he soon realizes an enemy is trying to work against. This puts Edward in the orbit of an NSA agent, played by Quintessa Swindell, who’s been assigned to watch and report on the young mathematician.

Together, they work to unravel a troubling conspiracy that Edward finds himself at the heart of.

Mythic Quest: Season 4 (Jan. 29)

Image source: Apple

It’s been more than two years since the previous season of this next Apple TV+ series was released (back in November of 2022). For the upcoming fourth season of Mythic Quest, Apple’s comedic workplace series that explores the eccentric dynamics of a video game studio, the reunited team is forced to confront new challenges as the gaming landscape changes. Among those challenges: A major movie deal has fallen through, and gamers are also packing it in.

In addition to the show’s usual mix of rising stars, blossoming relationships, and clashing egos, this new season will also preface an expansion of the series. It’s getting a spinoff called Side Quest, making its Apple TV+ debut on March 26, and it will explore the lives of employees, players and fans impacted by the show’s game in an anthology format.