Apple TV+ is offering a free streaming event this weekend, giving everyone who has an Apple ID an all-access pass to the small but mighty streamer’s incredible lineup of TV shows and movies.

The fact that viewers will be able to sample everything that Apple TV+ has to offer for a trial period without needing to pay for a subscription makes this a great opportunity to see what the iPhone maker’s streaming service is all about. To that end, here are six standout TV shows to dive into for anyone who might be wondering where to start. In no particular order, our picks include:

1. Acapulco. If you’re looking for a feel-good comedy with vibrant visuals that’s the TV equivalent of comfort food, here’s a great place to start. Acapulco is jam-packed with laughs, heart, and loads of nostalgia. This half-hour comedy tells the story of Maximo Gallardo, whose dream job at a luxury resort in the 1980s turns out to be more complicated than he imagined.

2. Drops of God. This next Apple TV+ standout is sort of like Succession meets the world of fine wines. Drops of God centers around a high-stakes wine competition, in which a wine expert with a lavish estate tests whether his daughter or his prized student should be the heir to his fortune. This one is perfect for fans of complex storytelling with emotional depth and stunning cinematography that will take your breath away.

3. Tehran. I’m obsessed with top-quality spy thrillers, and on that score this Apple series from a writer for the similarly themed Netflix series Fauda is a must-watch. Tehran follows a Mossad agent on a dangerous undercover mission in Iran. She sets out to disable the security at an Iranian nuclear reactor, a mission that quickly goes wrong but also makes for edge-of-your-seat drama with twists that will keep you guessing until the very end.

4. Ted Lasso. Surely, you’re aware of this next one, even if you’ve never watched a single Apple TV+ series before. The Emmy-winning sensation, aka Ted Lasso, was the feel-good gem that got many of us through the early days of the Covid pandemic (I caught up with co-creator Bill Lawrence, here, before the show blew up big-time). Join the titular coach, perhaps the most memorable role of Jason Sudeikis’ career, as he navigates the challenges of managing a British soccer team — without, that is, knowing much about the sport.

5. Severance. For many Apple TV+ subscribers, this is the streamer’s best show to date. It asks: What if you could separate your work life from your personal life entirely? That’s the thought-provoking concept that Severance explores through a suspense-filled, sci-fi lens. Stellar performances and a haunting premise make this one an unforgettable experience.

6. Slow Horses. Last but not least, here’s another top-tier Apple TV+ spy drama that also happens to be a contender for the streamer’s best show. Slow Horses is a gritty, smartly-written espionage drama about a group of MI5 misfits relegated to what more or less amounts to desk duty. But when dangerous cases keep emerging, these underdogs prove their worth over and over again.