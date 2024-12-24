You can watch the first 8 minutes of Severance Season 2 right now, an early Christmas gift from Apple TV+

Apple TV+ just gave its subscribers such an excellent Christmas gift that I’d argue a holiday card to the streaming service is probably in order. If you’re a fan of one of its best-ever shows — the dystopian workplace drama Severance — this one is for you.

Once Apple finally releases the highly anticipated second season of the show next month, almost three years will have passed from the show’s debut — and it’s quite an understatement indeed to note that expectations for this excellent sci-fi drama are sky-high. Meanwhile, the gift I alluded to? It’s this: Fans of the show starring Adam Scott and Britt Lower don’t have to wait for the Jan. 17 Season 2 release date to dive in. The first eight minutes of the new season are actually available to watch right now inside the Apple TV+ app, the streamer announced late Monday evening.

If you open the app, you should see an image teasing the sneak peek for Severance‘s new season in the top carousel. If not, simply navigate to the Severance show icon and then scroll down until you see “Bonus Content.”

In the show, Scott stars as Mark Scout — the leader of a team of Lumon employees who’ve undergone a “severance” procedure, surgically dividing the memories of their work and personal lives. It’s a daring and dangerous experiment in work-life balance that gets called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery, and in Season 2, the stakes are raised even higher. Apple has cryptically teased that Mark and his friends will learn the consequences of trifling with the severance barrier that separates their two selves.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

The show still has a near-perfect 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes, which is quite a feat considering it was released back in February 2022. “Audacious, mysterious, and bringing fresh insight into the perils of corporate drudgery,” the site’s critics’ consensus rating raves, “Severance is the complete package.”