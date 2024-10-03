Ted Lasso season 4 is reportedly ‘confirmed’ for Apple TV+ in 2025

A year ago, Apple teased a possible return of Apple TV+ sensation Ted Lasso. Then, the show’s creator, Bill Lawrence, said the future of the comedy rested in one man’s hands: Jason Sudeikis.

“Groupthink sometimes happens, even without talking to each other, and every actor, actress, writer, producer on that show — and [we didn’t get] together and decide this was the message — we all loved the experience,” Lawrence told Collider. “As fans, we’d all kill if it was going again, but everybody would say the same thing, which is: whatever Jason feels like doing and whatever his decision is, we’re all down with it.”

While we still don’t have a confirmation, Apple TV+ aficionado and MacStories writer Sigmund Judge said that pre-production of the smash hit will begin next January in London, England.

Exclusive: #TedLasso S4 is set to begin pre-production in January. According to my sources, the football drama is now confirmed to return next year with a fourth instalment, with London shoots beginning in early 2025! pic.twitter.com/3tZszHy7w1 — Sigmund Judge (@sigjudge) October 3, 2024

According to people familiar with the matter, Ted Lasso season 4 could return sometime in the near future, which would mean Jason Sudeikis decided to embrace his character once again.

At this moment, we have no confirmation from Apple or the cast. However, this is something fans have been asking since the season finale aired in May of 2023.

Ted Lasso stars Sudeikis as the titular character, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination, and biscuits. The widely acclaimed series also stars Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, and Nick Mohammed.

In addition to starring, Sudeikis served as executive producer alongside Bill Lawrence via his Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. and Universal Television. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Hunt, and Joe Kelly and is based on the preexisting format and characters from NBC Sports.