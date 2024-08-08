One person will decide the fate of Ted Lasso season 4

Ever since the standout Apple TV+ original Ted Lasso wrapped up its third and (for now) final season, fans have been asking for season 4. The story felt complete, but the show did leave a few loose ends to tie up if the show were to return one day. There hasn’t been any official news about the continuing adventures of AFC Richmond since the finale in May 2023, but Ted Lasso creator Bill Lawrence now says the future of the show rests in one man’s hands.

Speaking with Collider about his upcoming Apple TV+ show Bad Monkey, Lawrence was asked about Ted Lasso and whether it would ever return in any capacity.

“Groupthink sometimes happens, even without talking to each other, and every actor, actress, writer, producer on that show — and [we didn’t get] together and decide this was the message — we all loved the experience,” Lawrence told the website. “As fans, we’d all kill if it was going again, but everybody would say the same thing, which is: whatever Jason feels like doing and whatever his decision is, we’re all down with it.”

There you have it. Lawrence seems to think that everyone involved in the show would be ready to come back on at the drop of a hat. But the only way that Ted Lasso returns is if its star, Jason Sudeikis, decides he wants to do more episodes.

“Not only is he the star, he’s the head writer,” Lawrence added, “and he’s also the dude whose life just has to be completely overhauled and moved to a foreign country with young children. It’s a big deal. So, as a fan, if someone’s like, ‘Oh, it’s gonna happen again,’ I’ll go nuts. As a partner, I’m down for whatever he wants to do.”

In the meantime, Lawrence is keeping himself busy. Bad Monkey, his new drama series starring Vince Vaughn as a former police detective, premieres on Apple TV+ on August 14. Apple also recently announced that Lawrence’s dark comedy series Shrinking, which stars Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, is returning for season 2 on October 16.