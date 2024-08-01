New on Apple TV+: All the new movies and shows in August 2024

From its launch in November 2019, Apple’s streaming service has always focused on quality over quantity. That may not ever result in the most impressive viewership numbers, but there’s no denying that Apple TV+ consistently puts out some of the best movies and TV shows of any service. The company looks to continue that trend in August.

Some of the highlights on Apple TV+ in August 2024 include a crime comedy film starring Matt Damon and Casey Affleck, the second season of the epic international drama series Pachinko, and a reboot of the musical kids show Yo Gabba Gabba!

Coming to Apple TV+ in August 2024

Cowboy Cartel | August 2

“When a rookie FBI agent uncovers a massive money laundering operation in American horse racing, he risks his life to take down the culprits: Mexico’s deadliest cartel,” Apple says about its new documentary series focused on “the FBI’s wildest ride.”

The Instigators | August 9

In Apple’s upcoming crime comedy film The Instigators, Rory (Matt Damon) and Cobby (Casey Affleck) “find themselves engulfed in a whirlwind of chaos,” pursued by the police and vengeful crime bosses when a heist goes wrong. The cast also features Michael Stuhlbarg, Paul Walter Hauser, Ving Rhames, Alfred Molina, Toby Jones, Jack Harlow, and Ron Perlman

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Yo Gabba GabbaLand! | August 9

In this reboot of the popular kids series, Muno, Foofa, Plex, Brobee, Toodee, and Kammy Kam “dance, sing, play and make learning fun as kids and parents jump into Yo Gabba GabbaLand and discover all the things that make this community so magical.”

Bad Monkey | August 14

After being suspended from the Miami Police Department, Andrew Yancy (Vince Vaughn) is sent to the Florida Keys and becomes a health inspector. While there, he learns about a human arm discovered by tourists and realizes that if he can solve the case, the Miami PD will have to take him back. But, as the title suggests, there’s a monkey in his way.

Pachinko: Season 2 | August 23

“Epic in scope and intimate in tone, the story begins with a forbidden love and crescendos into a sweeping saga that journeys between Korea, Japan and America to tell an unforgettable story of war and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning,” Apple says about the second season of one of its most celebrated and impressive original series.

K-Pop Idols | August 30

K-Pop Idols premieres on Apple TV+ in August. Image source: Apple TV+

One of two K-pop streaming series to watch this month, K-Pop Idols follows the Korean stars Jessi, CRAVITY, and BLACKSWAN “as they break down cultural and musical barriers in K-pop with passion, creativity and determination while they chase their dreams.”