Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: Hillbilly Elegy Feel Good Shows New on Netfilx Netflix Top 10 Best New Shows To Stream Good Netflix Series Spy Shows New on Disney+
Home Entertainment TV Shows

K-pop fans, you’ve got two new streaming series to check out in August

By
Published Jul 29th, 2024 4:36PM EDT
K-pop girl group Katseye
Image: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for HYBE x Geffen Records

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Thanks to groups like BTS — ok, mostly because of BTS — K-pop has taken the world by storm in recent years. The fandom around K-pop acts like the seven-member BTS is comparable to pretty much nothing that exists in the West, with the exception of maybe Taylor Swift’s global army of Swifties. Even with lyrics that are mostly in Korean, Western audiences and consumers have embraced the genre’s top-tier production value, elaborate stage shows, endless merch, the constant race to collect photocards, and so much more.

In August, two different streaming TV series on two separate services will capitalize on that interest and offer fans of the genre a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into making the music. One will track the creation of an all-new K-pop group, while the other focuses on the music and struggles of more established artists and acts.

Pop Star Academy: Katseye (Aug. 21 on Netflix)

Pop Star Academy: Katseye on NetflixImage source: Netflix

First up is a Netflix docuseries from HYBE (the management company behind BTS) and Geffen records. Pop Star Academy: Katseye follows their collaboration with an aim to build a US-based girl group modeled after the K-pop training and development system.

That group, Katseye, was developed by whittling down 120,000 submissions from young people around the world to the 20 best performers competing for a spot in the band. That group was then whittled down to 10 and then to a final six. “Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE will follow the 20 original contestants and the behind-the-scenes process of putting together this one-of-a-kind girl group, beyond what was seen in The Debut: Dream Academy,” Netflix explains.

“Directed by award-winning filmmaker Nadia Hallgren, the director of the Emmy-nominated documentary about Michelle Obama, Becoming, the series is produced by HYBE, Interscope Films, and Boardwalk Pictures.”

K-Pop Idols (Aug. 30 on Apple TV+)

K-pop Idols on Apple TV+Image source: Apple

Also coming in August, meanwhile, is an Apple TV+ docuseries on the same phenomenon — this six-episode event on Apple’s streamer, however, will offer a backstage pass of sorts to a different side of K-pop. Specifically, the focus here will be on beloved, established artists like Jessi, Cravity, and Blackswan as opposed to the just-formed group on Netflix.

“Glitz meets grit as K-pop artists Jessi, Cravity, and Blackswan give everything they’ve got to an art form that demands nothing less than perfection,” Apple TV+ explains about the new series. “Over the course of six episodes, the series follows the superstars through trials and triumphs as they break down cultural and musical barriers in K-pop with passion, creativity and determination while they chase their dreams.”

This will definitely be a worthwhile watch for fans of this particular music genre — although, as an aside, I have to gently rib Apple for one thing. In their “Not Gonna Stop” clip promoting K-Pop Idols, Apple chose one of the most epic songs (titled On) from BTS, a group that near as I can tell is not part of this docuseries despite being the undisputed kings of the genre and having paved the way for others.

Check out a teaser for the group Katseye, as well as a clip from Apple’s K-Pop Idols below.
Don’t Miss: Netflix Top 10: The most-watched series in the world right now

This article talks about:

Andy Meek Trending News Editor

Andy Meek is a reporter based in Memphis who has covered media, entertainment, and culture for over 20 years. His work has appeared in outlets including The Guardian, Forbes, and The Financial Times, and he’s written for BGR since 2015. Andy's coverage includes technology and entertainment, and he has a particular interest in all things streaming.

Over the years, he’s interviewed legendary figures in entertainment and tech that range from Stan Lee to John McAfee, Peter Thiel, and Reed Hastings.

Andy Meek's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News

\