We just got great news about Silo, one of the jewels in Apple TV+’s sci-fi crown

If you’re like me and loved Silo on Apple TV+, then you probably found yourself left with a million questions after that shocking cliffhanger at the end of Season 1. Questions like, what’s going to happen to Juliette now that she got sent outside to “clean”? And speaking of the cleaning process, it started to seem like there was more to it than meets the eye — what’s the true significance? Also, how did the Silo come to be? And what’s the nature of the outside world?

I suspect that many of those questions are about to be answered in short order, now that we know the official release date for Silo Season 2: Today at San Diego Comic-Con, Apple TV+ revealed that the hit drama returns on Nov. 15.

In addition to that return date, by the way, Apple also rewarded Comic-Con attendees with another goodie, alongside treats like themed tattoos and free food and drink. It was the news about an intriguing cast addition — White Lotus star Steve Zahn, who’s joining the cast this time around alongside returning stars Rebecca Ferguson, Common, and Tim Robbins.

The new season will include 10 episodes, with one new episode every Friday through Jan. 17, 2025. “Based on Howey’s New York Times bestselling trilogy Wool,” Apple explains, “Silo is the story of the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside.

“However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and those who try to find out face fatal consequences. Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will.”

I’m certainly not the only one who found Silo‘s first season to offer a master-class in world-building and sci-fi storytelling. The show still has a more-than-solid 88% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. And its sprawling, post-apocalyptic narrative also not only kept me hooked from start to finish; it offered a reminder that Apple TV+ is increasingly home to some of the best sci-fi movies and TV series you’ll find from any of the major streamers.

In fact, shows like Dark Matter, Foundation, Severance, and Silo (to name just a few) are among the many reasons I’m confident Apple TV+ will be taking my money for a long time to come.