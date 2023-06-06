Apple is already teasing a fourth season of Ted Lasso, and if it happens, I’m so in

Well, it didn’t take long for Apple to start teasing that there will be a fourth season of Ted Lasso, even if Ted Lasso isn’t in it anymore.

Today, the company took to Twitter to share an image of Beard, new head coach Roy, and Nate. The image came with only one sentence: Smells like potential. You can check out the tweet in its full glory below:

The line “smells like potential” harkens back to a line that Ted Lasso himself said when he first walked into the locker room of AFC Richmond and, of course, it also teases that the show may indeed be coming back for a fourth season. Nick Mohammed, who plays Nate in the series, quote tweeted the teaser and simply responded with a “lips sealed” emoji.

The third season of Ted Lasso had its finale this month and, for anyone watching, really seemed like a series finale. So, everyone was wondering why Apple called the end of season three a “season finale” instead of the “series finale.” The company has been completely quiet on if the show is finished or not…except for today.

The tweet obviously suggests that the series will be moving forward with a fourth season and, after thinking about the end of season three again, it seemed more of a series finale for Ted Lasso himself rather than the entire show. He even clued us in when he asked Trent Crimm to rename his book from “The Lasso Way” to “The Richmond Way,” saying that it was never about him.

I also think about how season three really explored more of the characters outside of Lasso himself, getting all of us more connected to those outside of the main character of the series. And, despite some who did not like the third season, I personally became more invested in all of the supporting characters that made up most of the season.

If Ted Lasso does continue, it’ll do so because of everyone outside of Ted. There are truly so many loveable characters in the series that I think it has a shot of continuing on without the character that made it to begin with. I think back to The Office when Steve Carrell left and, though it wasn’t the same without him, the characters that remained still made it a show I enjoyed watching.

I’m hoping we get a fourth season of Ted Lasso, Lasso or not.