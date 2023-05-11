Foundation season 2 premieres on Apple TV+ on July 14

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

“All Empires Fall” is the message the official teaser for Apple TV Plus original show season 2 Foundation gives to the audience in a 91-second video. First launched almost two years ago, the second part of the epic saga from storyteller David S. Goyer and based on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning stories with the same name, returns on July 14 for ten episodes.

Apple says it will debut one episode of Foundation every Friday. According to a press release, season 2 takes place more than a century after the season one finale. “As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within. Hari, Gaal, and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself. The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire.”

The returning cast includes Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, and Terrence Mann. Foundation season 2 introduces Isabella Laughland (Brother Constant), Kulvinder Ghir (Poly Verisof), Ella-Rae Smith (Queen Sareth of Cloud Dominion), Holt McCallany (Warden Jaegger Fount), Rachel House (Tellem Bond), Nimrat Kaur (Yanna Seldon), Ben Daniels (Bel Riose) and Dimitri Leonidas (Hober Mallow).

Foundation is produced for Apple by Skydance Television and led by showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer, with Alex Graves, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Bill Bost, Robin Asimov, and Marcy Ross also serving as executive producers.

For me, what’s interesting regarding this show is how it embraces Isaac Asimov’s books without telling the real story. After season 1 wrapped up, not only did I watch the show again, but I ran to buy the seven books. By the beginning of 2022, I had finished them – and to my surprise, everything was different.

In the books, what’s thrilling is the journey through this millennium of madness. There, what matters is the Foundation, and not who builds it every day. Regarding the Apple TV Plus show, what makes me return to this original is how the team behind it created this aura behind this powerful Emperor that built a faithful copy of himself to rule the Empire for good – and I can’t wait to watch the Empire and Emperor falling.

You can watch the official teaser of season 2 below.