Last-minute Quantumania leak spoils how Ant-Man 3 ends

The release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is almost upon us. The first screenings start this Wednesday (February 15th) in some markets. We don’t have long to go until we finally learn what the first story of Phase 5 is all about and why it’s so important to the MCU. Fans of spoilers already have an idea of the Quantumania plot. We saw plenty of leaks online in the past few months. And now a last-minute Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania leak tells us exactly how it ends, credits scenes included.

Before we proceed, we’ll remind you that massive spoilers follow below. If you want to be surprised this week, you’ll want to avoid what follows.

How Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ends

A leak from the MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit said on February 1st that Quantumania will end with the apparent death of Kang (Jonathan Majors). It’ll all go down in the final battle of the film with Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Hope (Evangeline Lilly), and Cassie (Kathryn Newton):

At the end of the film, Kang the Conqueror is potentially killed (!) after being kicked into his ship’s multiversal engine by Hope, while it is collapsing due to Scott hitting it with Pym particles. Cassie rescues Scott and Hope from being stranded in the Quantum Realm. Scott is happy but begins to have a crisis after remembering that Kang said something bad was coming and that everyone would die if he didn’t get out of the Quantum Realm.

Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Cassie (Kathryn Newton), and Hope (Evangeline Lilly) in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer 1.

The Redditors are back with a post that recaps all the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania leaks, adding more details about the end of the movie and the credits scenes. Apparently, it’ll be Hope who delivers the final blow to this Kang variant:

Although it’s Ant-Man who slams the Kang’s Multiversal Engine with a handful of Pym particle discs, it is actually The Wasp who kicks Kang towards his supposed death into the shrinking engine. […] Ant-Man destroys Kang’s citadel in his giant form. He and Cassie have a sweet moment in giant form where he says it’s like hugging Godzilla and she is craving citrus (a throwback to Scott craving oranges in Civil War).

The Quantumania credits scenes

The same February 1st leak described the film’s two credits scenes. Both of them will focus on Kang, showing different variants of the character. This is the main villain of the Multiverse Saga. Like Thanos (Josh Brolin), a Kang variant will eventually fight the Avengers in Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.

One of the Quantumania credits scenes will deliver Council of Kangs. We’ll learn that they exiled the Kang, who just died in the Quantum Realm. But they’re not happy with the outcome: Two Avengers have just killed him.

The second Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania credits scene delivers a significant connection to Loki season 2, according to the February 1st leak. We’ll meet Victor Timely, another Kang during the early 1900s, speaking to an audience including Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson).

Giant Ant-Man facing an army of ships in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer 1.

The Reddit mods posted updates about both scenes. Here’s what happens during the Council of Kangs:

The attached comic panel (from Avengers #292, the 1st appearance of the Council of Cross-Time Kangs) is faithfully recreated at the end of the mid-credit scene, down to the spooky-looking Kang. In the midst of the many Kangs teleporting into the Council arena, we see a version that looks like Mr. Gryphon in his suit and tie. (No Kamala Kang or Kangaroo Kang, unfortunately.) The 3rd Kang who meets with Rama-Tut & Immortus is not Scarlet Centurion as we stated before. He looks more like a younger, balder version of Majors. He has purple & green metallic glowing armor and a rounded skullcap similar to Kid Immortus.

Kang (Jonathan Majors) in Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer) in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer 1.

As for Victor Timely Loki season 2 tie-in, the scene might be set in the early 1900s:

In the post-credit scene, Victor Timely is talking about how time is everything and shapes our live, but he thinks we may be able to shape it too. Loki & Mobius in the auditorium, and it is said to look like it is the early 1900s.

While we can’t verify these leaks, it’s very likely they’re genuine. At the very least, we know from the early Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania reactions that the movie does have two credits scenes.