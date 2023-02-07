Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania reactions confirm 2 credits scenes

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania red carpet premiere took place in Los Angeles on Monday, which means we have the first official reactions to the movie that kicks off MCU Phase 5. The reviews won’t be out for another few days, but the initial reactions paint an excellent picture of Ant-Man 3. Not only that, but those who attended the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premiere also confirmed that the film has two credits scenes.

We’ll explain why that’s exciting below as we look at some of the early reactions. Beware that some Quantumania spoilers might follow.

Leaked Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania credits scenes

A big Ant-Man 3 leak from a few days ago claimed the film has two credits scenes, including one that ties Quantumania to Loki season 2. The other one is even more important for the future of the MCU, as it hints at the future Avengers vs. Kang battles in Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.

The Quantumania premiere reactions do not reveal the contents of the credits scenes, but they confirm you’ll have to wait for two scenes as the credits start rolling. And what happens in those scenes might be significant.

Reactions to Quantumania

From the looks of the early Quantumania reactions, the final movie in the Ant-Man franchise is a lot more exciting than the previous two. That’s hardly a surprise to MCU fans who have closely followed the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania press tour. Marvel made a few big reveals, dropping spoilers about Kang (Jonathan Majors) to underline the importance of this story.

Quantumania is like an Avengers movie but with only a couple of Avengers against the next Thanos-grade threat. That’s how Marvel is selling the film.

Those who watched the premiere certainly seem to have gotten the message. They praised Jeff Loveness’s story and praised Jonathan Majors, Paul Rudd, and Michelle Pfeiffer for their performances as Kang, Ant-Man, and Hope.

Definitely make sure you stay for the credits because there are significant things to 👀👀. I really dug how #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is both a Part 1 of Phase 5, but also a self-contained #AntMan story that’s funny & sweet & features a kick-ass Michelle Pfeiffer. Good stuff pic.twitter.com/iacKNVb9A6 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) February 7, 2023

They also mentioned the importance of the credits scenes, urging fans to make sure they sit through them. That means they are obviously significant events for the future of the MCU.

Had an absolute blast watching #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania. Creative, irresistibly energetic and filled with some great action sequences. Welcome Jonathan Majors -such a bad ass. The effects are superb. pic.twitter.com/KdVB7qvl2E — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) February 7, 2023

One of the two scenes might be particularly important. If the recent Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania plot leak is accurate, we already know what’s happening in that scene. Be sure to check out our Ant-Man 3 credits scene leak coverage if you want to read about the spoilers.

‘ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA’ was a BLAST and the best movie of the trilogy.



Crazy fight scenes and a PHENOMENAL villain, #Kang RULES, MODOK is exactly what I was expecting and I cannot wait what’s to come from this Phase 5. Be sure to stay for that post credit scene 🫣 pic.twitter.com/6FZMvZd2Gr — The Hollywood Handle (@hollywoodhandle) February 7, 2023

You’ll find more Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania reactions on social media and YouTube. Full reviews will follow in the coming days. Meanwhile, tickets for Ant-Man 3 are available online, with Ant-Man 3 set to hit theaters on February 17th.