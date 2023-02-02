Leak reveals Ant-Man 3 post-credits scenes will set up the future of the multiverse

About two weeks remain until the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premiere, but fans of leaks and spoilers don’t have to wait that long to learn how the film ends and what the credits scenes have to offer. We also have an extensive Ant-Man 3 plot leak that a Quantumania subtitles leak seemingly verified. But the credits scenes that just leaked from trusted sources tease mind-blowing multiverse developments from the Quantumania sequel.

We’ll explain everything below, but you should know major Ant-Man 3 spoilers will follow.

Marvel has provided a few unexpected spoilers during the Quantumania promotion. The studio has big ambitions for this high-stakes MCU project, which happens to open the MCU Phase 5. Ant-Man 3 is also the first MCU adventure to feature a big Kang (Jonathan Majors) villain. Also, we know that Kang is the most important villain of the Multiverse Saga. He’s probably the most dangerous one too.

Therefore, it is not surprising to see Marvel offer Kang spoilers during the Quantumania press tour. We know that the villain is stuck in the Quantum Realm and needs Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) to provide him with Pym particles so he can escape.

Since this might be the Kang the Avengers will fight in Kang Dynasty, we speculated that we know how the film will end. That is, Kang should inevitably win, no matter how costly that win might be. And he should escape the Quantum Realm.

Kang (Jonathan Majors) and Time Chair detail in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer. Image source: Marvel Studios

Interestingly, that’s what the full Quantumania plot leak says. But there’s a new leak out, from the mods at the MarvelStudiosSpoilers. The mods are also the source of the previous plot leak and the subtitles we saw a few days ago.

The mods say the new Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania spoilers come from many of their trusted sources. We’re looking at a brief account of the film’s ending and descriptions of the credits scenes.

How Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ends

If the information is accurate, we’ll see MODOK (Corey Stoll) die during the final battle. A Kang ally in the Quantum Realm, he’ll have a change of heart after Cassie (Kathryn Newton) “calls him a dick.”

But the leak offers a slightly different ending from the previous plot leak. In this one, Kang seemingly dies just as Cassie rescues Scott and Hope (Evangeline Lilly) from the Quantum Realm:

At the end of the film, Kang the Conqueror is potentially killed (!) after being kicked into his ship’s multiversal engine by Hope, while it is collapsing due to Scott hitting it with Pym particles. Cassie rescues Scott and Hope from being stranded in the Quantum Realm. Scott is happy but begins to have a crisis after remembering that Kang said something bad was coming and that everyone would die if he didn’t get out of the Quantum Realm.

That’s certainly an exciting development right there. We can’t but wonder whether this Kang variant was indeed a villain. That’s assuming the information is accurate.

Kang (Jonathan Majors) in Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer) in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer 1. Image source: Marvel Studios

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania credits scenes

The Ant-Man 3 credits scenes are even more exciting than the ending. According to the sources who leaked the following information, we’ll see multiple Kang variants in these scenes. And we’ll get a Loki season 2 tie-in.

The first credits scene reportedly features the Council of Kangs. It includes Immortus, Rama-Tut, and maybe a Scarlet Centurion. They’re furious that Avengers killed the Kang they exiled in the Quantum Realm. And they’ll start planning their revenge:

The Council of Kangs gather discussing how the Kang they exiled has been killed. The council is led by Immortus and includes Rama-Tut, and possibly a version of Scarlet Centurion (however, they are not red). They are NOT happy that their exiled variant was killed by others, and vow to stop ‘them’ – our heroes who have started to meddle in the multiverse – as they may kill everything they’ve built (interconnected timelines). They call upon all other Kangs for support in preparation for a dastardly plan. The scene ends in the Colosseum full of Kang variants (including a Skrull version).

Kang (Jonathan Majors) in Loki finale. Image source: Marvel Studios

The second credits scene features Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson). A different leak also claimed that a Quantumania credits scene will link to Loki season 2.

The scene reportedly introduces the Victor Timely Kang variant:

We see a stage, and then Victory Timely, another Kang variant, as he is making a presentation to an audience. He has his classic mustache, and the set looks like it is in the 30s or 40s. In the crowd, watching Victor on stage, is Loki looking terrified and Mobius looking confused.

We’ll point out that a recent leak claimed Loki season 2 will have Victor Timely in it.

That said, none of these claims can be verified at this time. We’ll have to wait for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s February 17th release to see if the ending and credits descriptions above are accurate.