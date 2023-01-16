Kevin Feige drops big Quantumania spoiler tying Ant-Man 3 to new Avengers movies

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17th, marking the official start of the Multiverse Saga’s Phase 5. Marvel is already teasing that Quantumania will deliver a massive development, likening its impact on the MCU to Captain America movies from the Infinity Saga. But if you want to know the biggest reason you should watch Ant-Man 3 in theaters, that’s Kevin Feige’s new Quantumania Kang spoiler that ties the threequel to the upcoming Avengers movies.

It’s unusual for Marvel to reveal such significant details about MCU movies. But the studio really wants fans to turn up for this film. And this sort of spoiler definitely helps propagate the idea that Ant-Man 3 won’t be anything like the previous movies in the franchise.

Still, if you hate spoilers of all kinds, you’ll have to avoid Feige’s comments about Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and stop reading here.

Kang is the next Thanos the Avengers will have to face

When you see Jonathan Majors in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, he will play the MCU second Kang variant. The first one appeared in the Loki finale, setting the stage for what’s to come the Avengers’ way. He Who Remains is the wackier version of Kang, and he’s not exactly a villain.

He still conquered the multiverse after the multiversal wars he was involved in. And he ended up controlling the Sacred Timeline for eons.

Burnout got the better of him, and this good-Kang variant ended up dying in Loki. He failed to convince Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) that something worse would follow if she killed him. This Kang warned the two Lokis what would happen if they failed to preserve his legacy.

Kang (Jonathan Majors) in the Loki finale. Image source: Marvel Studios

Since everything happens concurrently with the Loki finale events, the multiverse wars started when He Who Remains died. That’s why we’re about to meet a really evil Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, one who will fight the Avengers in several upcoming movies, including Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.

The Kang we see in Ant-Man 3 will be a villain similar to Thanos (Josh Brolin). The universe will need all the Avengers it can get to prevent imminent doom.

That’s why Marvel is doing this unexpectedly revealing promo campaign for Quantumania. It needs the world to understand that Ant-Man 3 will give us a look at a fierce Avengers adversary.

What Kevin Feige said about Kang in Ant-Man 3

An interview with Ant-Man 3 director Peyton Reed revealed in late November something unexpected about the Quantumania plot. Kang is in the Quantum Realm because he’s stuck there. That’s why he’ll meet Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Hope (Evangeline Lilly), Cassie (Kathryn Newton), Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Hank (Michael Douglas).

That’s a massive reveal. We already know the Ant-Men and Wasps have something that Kang will want. He’ll be after Pym particles that can let you travel between the Quantum Realm and the regular-sized reality.

Nearly two months later, the Ant-Man 3 press tour is in full swing, and we already saw teasers telling us how crucial Quantumania is for the future Avengers stories. In the middle of this, Kevin Feige further detailed the Kang spoiler above. He told Empire Magazine how Kang is different from Thanos.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is coming in MCU Phase 6. Image source: Marvel Studios

“He is the obvious choice as you’re dealing with the Multiverse,” Feige said. “Kang allowed us to do a new kind of Big Bad. He’s a different type of villain, warring amongst themselves as much as he’s warring with our heroes.”

Feige continued, “Kang’s a very powerful person, but when we meet him he’s in a position where he needs to get that power back. He has a ship and a device that would allow him to go anywhere and anywhen he wants if he can get it online. If only he had access to genius scientists with Pym particles.”

That “anywhen” revelation is an incredible detail. The Marvel person who knows how Secret Wars ends told us the most important thing about Kang. And why Ant-Man 3 is so important for Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.

Since we will meet various Kang variants along the way, we already speculated the Quantumania Kang would prevail over the Ant-Men and the Wasps. He has to escape the Quantum Realm to fight another day. But we’ll have to wait until mid-February to see how everything unfolds.