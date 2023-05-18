Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s place on the MCU timeline is finally revealed

We’ve waited more than three months for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to hit Disney Plus, which is a surprising amount of time between the film’s theatrical debut and the streaming release—especially considering that Quantumania wasn’t exactly a hit at the box office. Aside from watching Ant-Man 3 from home, the Disney Plus arrival also reveals the one Quantumania detail we were missing: Its placement on the MCU timeline.

If you haven’t seen Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, you should know spoilers will follow below.

The MCU is a complex universe. Each movie and TV show gives us access to a specific but limited part of the story. That’s why the MCU timeline matters so much. We need to know how these interconnected projects are related and be aware of the events’ chronology to understand the larger story.

If you’ve watched everything in the MCU so far, then you don’t need Disney Plus to have an idea where Quantumania is placed on the MCU timeline. The action happens sometime after Endgame, as Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) is a well-known hero. He even has a book out that tells the story of Avengers: Endgame.

Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Cassie (Kathryn Newton), and Hope (Evangeline Lilly) in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer 1. Image source: Marvel Studios

Also, we know Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is a multiverse story. Multiple Kang variants appear in its credits scenes. That means the action occurs after the Loki events. Then again, most of the action in Loki happens outside of the chronology of time. From the point of view of the Loki season 1 finale, the events in Quantumania happen nearly simultaneously with Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) killing He Who Remains.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the MCU timeline

Now, if you saw Ms. Marvel, you know that Quantumania has to happen around that TV show. That’s where we first learn that Ant-Man is an incredible star. Well, to be honest, that dumb musical in Hawkeye gave it away. But the action in Ms. Marvel takes place in late 2025, so Ant-Man 3 has to take place around the same time.

Now that Quantumania is available on Disney Plus, Disney placed the new Marvel show on the MCU timeline. The reveal is not surprising.

Ant-Man 3 happens after The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which takes place around Christmas 2025.

With that in mind, we know the events in Quantumania happened either in very late 2025 or at some point in early 2026. Put differently, more than two years have passed since the Avengers beat Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Endgame. As a reminder, the Endgame events occur in October 2023.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Marvel’s MCU timeline on Disney Plus. Image source: Disney Plus

Also, I wouldn’t be surprised if the action in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 takes place around the same time as Quantumania.

Thanks to the same Guardians Holiday Special, we know the events follow that crazy Christmas adventure where aliens kidnapped Kevin Bacon. There’s no relationship between Ant-Man 3 and Guardians Vol. 3, but the latter happens to be playing in theaters. And it’ll be a few more months until we see its official place on the MCU timeline.

You can watch or rewatch Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Disney Plus.