Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits Disney+ on May 17th

Just days after the latest Marvel Studios movie comes to theaters, the previous release will be available to stream on Disney+. On Thursday, Marvel announced that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is coming to the Disney+ streaming service on May 17th.

As noted by Variety, the Disney+ release date of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania comes 89 days after its February 17th theatrical release, one month after its April 18th digital release, and just one day after its 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD arrive on May 16.

The third Ant-Man movie follows Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) as he attempts to reconnect with his daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton) following the events of Avengers: Endgame. The two wind up getting sucked back into the Quantum Realm alongside Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and find themselves face-to-face with the next big baddie of the MCU, Kang (Jonathan Majors).

At the time of writing, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score of any MCU movie at 47%. That’s tied with Eternals.

According to Box Office Mojo, Ant-Man 3 grossed $474 million worldwide. That’s certainly a respectable haul, but its $212 million domestic gross is the eighth-worst of any MCU movie to date. Most of the MCU movies that raked in less cash than Quantumania at the US box office either came out before 2016 or in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Needless to say, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania wasn’t Marvel’s biggest hit, but if you want to watch it at home on Disney+, you can do so on May 17th. You can also see Marvel’s next movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, in theaters on May 5th.