Ant-Man and Kang team up in a new Quantumania trailer

On Monday evening, during the CFP National Championship game between Georgia and TCU, Marvel Studios debuted the latest trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Much like the matchup between Georgia and TCU, Ant-Man doesn’t seem to stand a chance against Kang. But Kang isn’t looking for a fight. Rather, Kang promises Scott Lang a chance to make up for lost time with his family, but in return, he wants Scott’s help with something.

Watch the latest Quantumania trailer below

This is the most that any Quantumania trailer has revealed about the actual plot of the upcoming sequel. We know how powerful Kang and all his variants are, but he’s not all-powerful. In order to accomplish his goals, he needs an Avenger’s help. But this trailer makes it clear that Scott figures out before it’s too late that helping Kang won’t be worth the consequences.

At the end of the trailer, we see the following text flash across the screen: “Witness the beginning of a new dynasty.” Needless to say, this movie will set off the chain of events that should lead us to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which is scheduled for May 2025.

We also get a glimpse of MODOK — one of the more ridiculous Marvel villains in the comics. We are intrigued to see how the Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing somehow fits into what is shaping up to be a very tragic and serious chapter of the MCU.

There’s a great deal riding on Quantumania. Phase 4 was a rocky transition for Marvel after the unprecedented success of Phase 3, and this is the turning point for the new saga. If Marvel can’t sell us on Kang as the next Thanos, it could be a rough few years.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is coming to theaters on February 17, 2023.