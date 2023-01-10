Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
Netflix Releases Apple Watch Deals No Caller ID Netflix Top 10 Best AirPods Deals Prime Video Upcoming Marvel Movies
Home Entertainment Movies

Ant-Man and Kang team up in a new Quantumania trailer

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Jan 9th, 2023 10:41PM EST
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania poster.
Image: Marvel Studios

On Monday evening, during the CFP National Championship game between Georgia and TCU, Marvel Studios debuted the latest trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Much like the matchup between Georgia and TCU, Ant-Man doesn’t seem to stand a chance against Kang. But Kang isn’t looking for a fight. Rather, Kang promises Scott Lang a chance to make up for lost time with his family, but in return, he wants Scott’s help with something.

Watch the latest Quantumania trailer below

This is the most that any Quantumania trailer has revealed about the actual plot of the upcoming sequel. We know how powerful Kang and all his variants are, but he’s not all-powerful. In order to accomplish his goals, he needs an Avenger’s help. But this trailer makes it clear that Scott figures out before it’s too late that helping Kang won’t be worth the consequences.

At the end of the trailer, we see the following text flash across the screen: “Witness the beginning of a new dynasty.” Needless to say, this movie will set off the chain of events that should lead us to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which is scheduled for May 2025.

We also get a glimpse of MODOK — one of the more ridiculous Marvel villains in the comics. We are intrigued to see how the Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing somehow fits into what is shaping up to be a very tragic and serious chapter of the MCU.

There’s a great deal riding on Quantumania. Phase 4 was a rocky transition for Marvel after the unprecedented success of Phase 3, and this is the turning point for the new saga. If Marvel can’t sell us on Kang as the next Thanos, it could be a rough few years.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is coming to theaters on February 17, 2023.

This article talks about:

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

Jacob Siegal's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News