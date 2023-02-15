Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania credits scenes leaked on social media

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on Friday, but early screenings began on Wednesday in some markets. That’s probably why the Quantumania credits scenes leaked on social media already, as some MCU fans have started recording clips of the movie as it plays in theaters.

We already saw a leak with descriptions of the Ant-Man 3 credits scenes not once but twice from trusted sources. The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premiere reactions then confirmed that the movie has two credits scenes, just as the leaks claimed. Now that there’s video evidence of the credits scenes, we can confirm the leaks were indeed accurate.

Before we get into the details, we’ll warn you that big Quantumania spoilers will follow.

Another major Marvel movie leak

The Quantumania credits scenes leaking on social media before the film’s premiere isn’t surprising. If you love MCU spoilers, you know that happens with every release. Some of the people attending the early previews record certain scenes, which then make their way online and spread quickly on YouTube, Instagram, and Discord.

Marvel will take them down just as quickly, but nothing ever really disappears once it hits the internet.

For Quantumania, the credits scenes leaked in full, and they happen to match the descriptions we saw in recent weeks.

Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Cassie (Kathryn Newton), and Hope (Evangeline Lilly) in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer 1. Image source: Marvel Studios

The mid-credits scene shows The Council of Kangs. Some of the more powerful Kang (Jonathan Majors) variants in the multiverse had heard of the death of one of their own. That likely means the main Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania dies.

They’re annoyed, and they want vengeance, convening the council. This might be how the conflict between Kang and the Avengers will start ahead of Kang Dynasty.

The end-credits scene also focuses on Kang. This time we have the Victor Timely variant, giving a presentation at some point in the early 20th century. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson) are both in attendance. The former is terrified of Kang, while the latter doesn’t seem impressed with this powerful character.

We won’t show you the actual scenes or screenshots from them. Suffice it to say they’re easy to locate on social media. You’ll be able to hear the conversation between the characters, despite the poor quality of the footage.

Why the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania credits scenes are so important

First of all, the credits scenes leak tells us that the Quantumania plot leaks that we saw in recent weeks are accurate. The film’s ending is clear: the superheroes beat Kang, seemingly killing this variant. But they have no idea what kind of fury they have unleashed.

The Council of Kangs scene implies that Kang the Conqueror in the Quantum Realm was an incredibly fierce variant. The other Kang decided to banish him to the Quantum Realm but not kill him.

These Kangs have somehow divided the multiverse between them. That’s what the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania credits scene seems to imply. They feel threatened, and they’ll take action against the Avengers at some point in the future. Thus, Quantumania will be one of the key Kang Dynasty precursors.

Kang (Jonathan Majors) in Loki finale. Image source: Marvel Studios

What’s interesting to note is the location of The Council of Kangs. They seem to be sitting somewhere outside of the flow of time, looking at the sprawling multiverse around them in a fashion similar to the final episode of Loki season 1.

On a different note, I’m secretly hoping the Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania did not die. And that, instead, he’ll transition from villain to hero, similar to He Who Remains.

As for the second Quantumania credits scene, it provides an exciting link to Loki season 2. The Disney Plus show will explore the fallout of Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) killing He Who Remains in the season 1 finale. And that’s a story that should feature at least one Kang variant, whether it’s Victor Timely or someone else.

From a different point of view, the Quantumania credits scenes focus heavily on the next Thanos-level threat the Avengers will have to face. But not on Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), or Cassie (Kathryn Newton).