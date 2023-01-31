Ant-Man 3 producer teases the multiverse’s importance in Quantumania

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s release date is weeks away, and Marvel’s marketing campaign is in full swing. The studio released a few TV spots featuring new footage while teasing the importance of Ant-Man 3 in interviews. And one of the film’s producers reminds us of a significant detail about the movie. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: is a big multiverse adventure.

Marvel fans who already know where the Multiverse Saga is heading can’t be surprised to hear that Ant-Man 3 is a big multiverse movie. And it should not be a spoiler, considering that Avengers 5’s title is Kang Dynasty. Therefore, we’re about to see versions of the Quantumania villain fighting the Avengers soon. Before we can explain, know that significant spoilers might follow.

We’re in the Multiverse Saga, which means all the projects in Phases 5 and 6 should be somehow related to the multiverse. They might not all focus on the multiverse, but they ultimately lead to the same grand finale: the Avengers movies that conclude the saga.

Also, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the film to open the MCU Phase 5. And it’s the first MCU movie to deliver a variant of Kang. The previous version of this ruthless villain was actually a somewhat friendly character. He Who Remains appeared in the Loki finale, explaining the massive implications of multiverse wars long before we realized how ambitious Quantumania will be.

Add the Avengers 5 title reveal, and you have everything you need to want to see the movie. Quantumania might prove to be the next Civil War in terms of importance for a saga’s plot. That’s a point Marvel also made while promoting the film.

Therefore, a movie that opens the next chapter of stories and features the big villain the Avengers will face off against can only be a multiverse movie. Put differently, we already think we know how Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ends. We know from Marvel that Kang is stuck in the Quantum Realm. If this variant is to appear in Kang Dynasty, then he must escape. And that means winning against Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Hope (Evangeline Lilly), and Cassie (Kathryn Newton).

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s multiverse connections

With all that in mind, the Quantumania trailers focus primarily on the Quantum Realm. We have no idea how and if we’ll see any sort of action involving the larger multiverse. Yet, knowing all of the above, we expect Ant-Man 3 to be a big multiverse movie, even without Marvel saying so.

Marvel Studios VP of Production & Development Stephen Broussard teased that the multiverse will be a big part of the movie. Per The Direct, he explained that the film focuses on a family story, but the multiverse and Quantum Realm are very significant plot points:

One of our philosophies that we’ve always applied at the studio is to just go back to character, and to root it in character, and the science-fiction and the world-building is fun but ultimately it’s window dressing to the characters who are on this journey. I think as long as we never forget that this is a story about a father and his daughter reconnecting, which essentially is what this film is, then the headiness of the Multiverse, the headiness of the Quantum Realm sorts itself out because you only need to understand that it’s a father-and-daughter story.

This only makes us wonder whether Quantumania will feature any major cameos from the multiverse. We can’t answer that question with certainty at this time. But Paul Rudd said in a separate interview that the Quantumania cameos and Easter eggs will be mind-blowing.

The final episode in the Ant-Man franchise hits theaters on February 17th. You can watch Marvel’s latest promos above and below. The shorter video below is especially interesting, as Kang already teases the multiverse aspect of the film, asking Scott if he had killed him before.